A call for nominations is now open for the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Advisory Panel. The Advisory Panel, or AP, is the Council’s “permanent fishing industry advisory committee” as required by the Magnuson Stevens Act.

The AP is comprised of around 20 members — it currently has 19 — of “recognized experts from the fishing industry and several related fields, and which represents a variety of gear types, industry and related interests as well as a spread of geographic regions of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest having major interest in the fisheries off Alaska.”

