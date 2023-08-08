A call for nominations is now open for the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Advisory Panel. The Advisory Panel, or AP, is the Council’s “permanent fishing industry advisory committee” as required by the Magnuson Stevens Act.
The AP is comprised of around 20 members — it currently has 19 — of “recognized experts from the fishing industry and several related fields, and which represents a variety of gear types, industry and related interests as well as a spread of geographic regions of Alaska and the Pacific Northwest having major interest in the fisheries off Alaska.”
So they cast a pretty wide net. The AP now has a designated Alaska Native Tribal seat, but otherwise no one interest group is guaranteed representation. They do expect representation from all three states that are reserved seats on the Council, in about the same proportion.
Presently, the AP has two Oregonians, six Washingtonians, and 11 Alaskans. Of the members whose terms expire this year, three are from Washington and five are from Alaska. Most are requesting reappointment, including three of the four members who just served their first-year orientation term.
First-time appointees serve a one year “get to know you” term, after which the Council can choose whether or not to extend it by two years to a full three-year term. Assumedly that determination is based on the member’s usefulness and ability to play well with others.
New candidates are judged by criteria set by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council. They are expected to be of “top quality and caliber and be committed to full and active participation for each meeting during their term.”
They should demonstrate the ability to be objective despite personal perspective, and to consider all aspects of an issue. The criteria specifies that candidates should be judged by the experience they bring to the table, not the “political clout” they wield. Nor are they looking for gentlemen and women of leisure who need a hobby.
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council wants currently active members of the community who cannot only provide real-time input that is pertinent, but can also go back to their communities to report on council deliberations, decisions and concerns. AP membership should represent a broad geographic spread from Oregon on up to the Bering Strait. But again, no seat is reserved for any particular area, gear type or fishery.
Despite its lack of designated seats, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council does keep track of AP representation in terms of interest group, target species and sector by taking a head count of who is wearing what hat.
Matt Upton is the only member who is termed out this year, having served three terms of three years each. He represented commercial fishermen, processing and marketing, and Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands groundfish and Gulf of Alaska groundfish concerns. He also represented trawl fishermen, and both shoreside and at-sea catcher processors. He wore seven hats. Multiple hat wearing is a common trait among AP members.
Of the categories of AP representation, the one with the most active interest is Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands groundfish, with 11 members around the table wearing that hat. The incredibly broad “Fisherman’s/Conservation Organization” category claims 10 hats, as does an equally expansive group: “Commercial Fishermen.”
Next in the number of hats on heads is the trawl gear sector, with nine. Advocates concerned with Gulf of Alaska groundfish wear seven hats, and three members consider it a secondary priority, or half-hat.
Processing and marketing comes next, with eight hats. Halibut and sablefish concerns claim seven hats and one half-hat. Longliners have seven hats, while pot fishermen have six hats and one half hat. Five and one half hats seek to speak for active on-boat fishermen, catcher-processors sport five hats. Bering Sea crabbers claim four hats. Subsistence users have three and one-half hats. Three members wear hats for shoreside processors, and another three represent CDQ groups. Two people wear hats for all three categories that describe Native and Tribal representation. One hat (no doubt stuck full of lures) speaks for recreational fishermen and guide services. No one wears a hat for the jig fishermen. And there is no one at the table for regional or city governments.
That seems an especially glaring lack of representation. Taxpayers in coastal communities pony up hundreds of millions of dollars around Alaska for infrastructure specifically meant to support the fishing industry. Docks and harbors are not cheap to maintain, and the infrastructure does not end there.
Trident Seafoods is now in the process of building the largest seafood processing facility in Alaska, at Unalaska’s Captain’s Bay. A partnership with the City of Unalaska to provide power to the plant is central to the plans. In Kodiak the city maintains a fresh water supply of nearly a billion gallons of capacity so shore-based processors will never run out. Every fishing community has similar taxpayer investments. They deserve a few hats, too.
Prospective AP members should submit a letter of interest and a resume through the NPFMC website. Simply click on the “eAgenda” tab on the homepage, then on the “Call for Nominations” tab.
