First Student, the bus company that runs Kodiak’s school buses, doesn’t have all the drivers it needs and may be changing some routes as soon as Monday, which is when the school year begins for middle school and high school students.
First Student Kodiak Manager Jerry Clark said that, as of Thursday morning, the company was still seeking six more drivers to fulfill its contract with the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
“We can make do with the two or three we have now, but we’re still looking for six more,” Clark said Thursday. He said he plans to meet with school Superintendent Cyndy Mika this morning to go over contingency plans.
Mika could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon, but at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, she said: “We are six drivers short, so that causes concern, too. Are we going to be able to run all our routes? We definitely want to ask parents to have some patience as we work this out.”
In the meantime, the company is advertising online for drivers. The job pays $21.42 an hour, plus $2,500 in hiring bonuses. Drivers must complete a background check and drug screening, and are paid for training, which takes three to six weeks, Clark said.
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age and have held a driver’s license for at least three years. A CDL is not required to be a school bus driver. To apply, visit: jobs.workatfirst.com
Clark said school bus drivers work an average of 20 hours a week. Morning routes typically last from 7-8:30 a.m., and afternoon routes take from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Preschool midday routes don’t start until Sept. 20.
Kodiak is not the only place with a bus driver shortage. The Anchorage School District, for instance, is short 70 drivers this fall and is providing bus service to only 7,000 of 20,000 eligible students.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education approved First Student’s $2.1 million 2022-23 student transportation contract at Monday’s meeting.
