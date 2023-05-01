Kodiak has struggled for years with litter, abandoned vehicles and nuisance properties.
As recently as last week, there were three vehicles in the area around Larch Street Park with flat tires and car hoods open. Their windows and taillights were broken and sharp glass and plastic shards littered the area.
All three vehicles sat red-tagged for impound by the Kodiak Police Department, and all three were near one nuisance property.
Nuisance properties are defined as when one property significantly interferes with the use or enjoyment of another’s property, or that affects the health, safety, welfare or comfort of the public at large.
“It straight up poses a danger to any child who may be using the park,” according to an email sent to KDM using the account of Kodiak resident Lisa Zeimer, in reference to Larch Street Park. “To be fair, I don't see children using the park — probably because no parent in their right mind will allow their child on the premises… .”
Regarding one nuisance property, Zeimer wrote: “Have you ever given thought to the neighbors who couldn't hope to sell their property even if they wanted to? Which means your refusal to remedy this situation is causing financial harm to other constituents, who I'm sure never asked for this assault on their eyeballs or their property values.”
Kodiak Island Borough and the city of Kodiak continuously struggle against properties and vehicles such as this.
“Abandoned vehicles and the abatement of fire and health hazards or public nuisance properties are a real concern for Kodiak,” according to an email sent to KDM using the account of Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke.
“It’s an area that the city and borough could work together on and improve enforcement,” Bahnke continued. “We need to do a better job in this area. I think one challenge is understanding and working through jurisdictional issues. A few years ago, we looked into how other Alaska borough and city regulations approach the responsibility of dealing with the abatement of fire and health hazards and nuisances, trash and junk and disposal of abandoned vehicles. It might be a good time to continue those discussions.”
City Mayor Pat Branson agreed.
“This isn’t a new problem, so maybe city and borough leaders and staff can figure out what the rules are, who can do something about this continuous issue, and change some codes if need be,” according to an email sent to KDM using an email account belonging to Branson.
Last year, the Kodiak Police Department tagged 192 abandoned vehicles. In less than four months of calendar year 2023, almost 100 vehicles already have been tagged by city police. The police department and the city of Kodiak set aside funding each year to be able to deal with these abandoned vehicles, according to Kodiak City Police Chief Tim Putney.
In fiscal year 2019, the city spent $44,000 to deal with these vehicles. For the current fiscal year, ending June 30, $20,000 has been set aside, according to Putney. The police department has already spent $18,000 of this and still has two months to go.
Abandoned vehicles take a while to move. Putney said the average time an abandoned vehicle waits while red-tagged is about a month. The department proceeds cautiously, especially since the city does not have a secure impound lot, according to Putney.
The issue of nuisance properties is even more difficult to handle. Currently, both city and borough code lack “teeth” for law enforcement to enforce the issue.
“Presumably there is no law, code, rule, regulation or ordinance governing these sorts of situations,” Zeimer said in her email. “The parties that I have reported this to also seem to have difficulty identifying just who — if anyone — has jurisdiction to take corrective action.”
Both city and borough code have sections relating to litter on private property and abandoned vehicles.
City Code 7.32.010 states:
“A person who does any of the following is guilty of littering: Sweeps or deposits the accumulation of litter from any sidewalk or premises onto any public way; as an owner or lessee of premises, permits any litter on the premises to remain or be stored in such a manner as to allow the litter to be scattered or carried away by wind or water; as an owner or lessee of premises, maintains or allows litter to accumulate on the premises in a manner and in an area viewable by the public, other than for collection purposes or junkyard purposes pursuant to applicable law, and fails to remove and dispose of all such litter within five days after receiving written notice to do so from the city manager or designee.”
Enforcement is less clear.
“For any of us to do a better job, our local laws need to be written in a way that provides effective enforcement,” Bahnke said in an interview with KDM.
The Kodiak Island Borough brought the first hearing of a new ordinance dealing with litter during its work session last Thursday. It has been in the works for the past few months.
The ordinance, if approved, will allow for the enforcement of littering from vehicles by fining vehicle owners rather than trying to enforce littering by fining individuals. This will hold vehicle owners accountable for actions taken in their vehicles.
The ordinance's original intention is to help enforce littering near Kodiak dump sites and prevent problem bears from coming closer to town, rather than solve issues with nuisance properties. But there is still enforceability that will come with it.
“There’s some teeth behind some of these codes being able to compel people to clean up their mess,” Putney said.
