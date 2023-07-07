John 1:45-47 (NKJV): “Philip found Nathanael and said to him, ‘We have found Him of whom Moses in the law and also the prophets wrote — Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph.’ And Nathanael said to him, ‘Can anything good come out of Nazareth?’ Philip said to him, ‘Come and see.’ Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward Him, and said of him, ‘Behold an Israelite indeed in whom is no deceit!’”
I lost track of how many times I’ve read this fuller passage of John 1:43-51, then narrowed my focus to break it down to study several verses at a time.
In verses 43-45, Jesus said, “Follow Me.”
This hit a chord with me. The U.S. Army infantry has a motto, “Follow me,” followed by the response, “All the way.”
Another quote in this passage that struck a chord was Nathanael’s comment, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?”
After serving nine years in Kodiak, my wife and I were stationed in a fairly good-sized community in a popular city in California.
When we were introduced as having freshly arrived from Kodiak, the comment was made very close to Natanael’s comment about Nazareth.
While I personally reveled in serving here at the Edge of the Empire, those speaking out of ignorance, casting aspersions of our being ignorant hicks coming from the wilderness, having absolutely no idea of our experiences or blessings from our service in Kodiak.
While I flashed back upon those trying moments and days, I was intrigued by verse 47, “Jesus saw Nathanael coming toward Him and said to him, ‘Behold, an Israelite indeed, in whom is no deceit.’”
The ability to speak straight, without deceitful motivation and still willing to step forward and see what’s being presented, seemed worthy of acknowledgement by Christ. Or, if you’ll allow a daveism, “Abundant Applause.”
I have to admit my hindsight tends to be 20/20 compared to accepting new thoughts and ways, and there’s often a hesitancy to “come see.” Knowing how I am, living in a world constantly changing is much like standing on a beach of shifting sand. Always shifting beneath your feet.
So I look to Scripture for a solid foothold.
Isaiah 41:10 (NKJV) says: “Fear not for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”
Some will say that we are but shadow and dust, but that comes from those who have no hope.
In 1 Thessalonians 4:13, Paul writes: “Brothers, we do not want you to be ignorant about those who fall asleep, or to grieve like the rest of men, who have no hope.”
Those of a “shadow and dust” mindset say, “We’re just shadows passing through and that we won’t be remembered.”
I had read an article titled, “Walk in God’s shadow.” The strongest part of the writing that struck a chord with me was, “My greatest desire is that whenever my shadow falls behind me as I walk, may whatever it falls on be blessed.”
I guess the reason it strikes a strong chord is one of the earliest Bible verses I used as a prayer came from Psalm 27:4 (CSB), “I have asked one thing from the Lord; it is what I desire: to dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, gazing on the beauty of the Lord and seeking him in his temple.
Perhaps this will strike a chord with you.
Through faith in Christ, I have risen from a life of shadows and dust. I pray that this is a shared blessing among many.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
