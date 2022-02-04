Isaiah 35:8 (NIV) — “And a highway will be there; it will be called the Way of Holiness. The unclean will not journey on it; it will be for those who walk in that way; wicked fools will not go about on it.”
The basic idea of this verse that I got from reading several commentaries is “this highway, the Way of Holiness” is the way that righteous pilgrims will take from the desert of suffering to Zion — Jerusalem. It is found only by following God. Only the redeemed will travel God’s highway.”
As I was reading and meditating on this Highway of Holiness, I couldn’t help but remember another highway mentioned in the New Testament: Luke 10:30-35.
“Jesus said: ‘A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, when he fell into the hands of robbers. They stripped him of his clothes, beat him and went away, leaving him half dead. A priest happened to be going down the same road, and when he saw the man, he passed by on the other side. So too, a Levite, when he came to the place and saw him, passed by on the other side. But a Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him. He went to him and bandaged his wounds, pouring on oil and wine. Then he put the man on his own donkey, took him to the innkeeper. ‘Look after him,’ he said, ‘and when I return, I will reimburse you for any extra expense you may have.’”
So when I was reading and studying this passage that said, “and a highway will be there; it will be called the Way of Holiness”.
As I consider; “the Highway,” I can’t help but contemplate, “Via Delarosa” which is Latin for “Sorrowful way” or “Way of Suffering.”
It represents the path the Roman Soldiers forced Christ to travel to His crucifixion.
Hahaha as I’m searching out these highways my mind kicks on the music recall: “You take the high road and I’ll take the low road and I’ll be in Scotland before you.”
For your entertainment, I share with you a Celtic legend.
If someone dies in a foreign land his spirit will travel to his homeland by the “low road” the route for souls of the dead. In the song, the spirit of the dead soldier shall arrive first, while the living soldier will take the “high road” over the mountains to arrive after.
The name of the song is, “The Bonnie Banks of O’ Loch Lomond.” I heard and sang that song quite a bit as a kid, so studying about the highways — well, triggered youthful moments and memories. Just sharing of youthful entertainment.
Well, let’s move down the road a bit further to the Gospel of Luke 24:13-35. It is known as, “On the Road to Emmaus.”
I guess if you wanted a short or general idea of that passage. After the crucifixion of Christ these two disciples were devastated, sad and in mourning.
So, in short, the resurrected Jesus appears, they didn’t recognize Him. Jesus patiently guided the two disciples from hopelessness to celebration through the simple acts of fellowship and the breaking of bread together.
There’s several key verses in this passage. In verses 25-26 — “He said to them, ‘How foolish you are and how slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Did not the Christ have to suffer these things and then enter His glory?”
In verses 33-35, “They got up and returned at once to Jerusalem. They found the eleven and those with them assembled together and saying, ‘It is true! The Lord has risen and has appeared to Simon.’ Then the two told what had happened on the way, and how Jesus was recognized by them when He broke the bread.”
Hebrews 12:2-3 — “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, scorning it’s shame, and sat down at the right hand of God. Consider Him who endured such opposition from sinful men, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.”
Let us be encouraged: 2nd Corinthians 5:7 — “For we walk by faith not by sight.”
The walk of faith — the highway — the Way of Holiness; sounds like a leisurely stroll down a country lane. But as I am constantly learning that simple concept is a much tougher assignment which requires God’s Blessing, the presence of the Holy Spirit all in the name of Christ Jesus.
The Gospel of John 14:16-17 says “And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever — the Spirit of Truth. The world cannot accept Him because it neither sees Him nor knows Him. But you know Him for He lives with you and will be in you.”
I close with a Robert Frost quote: “Two roads diverge in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
