Terry Haines

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council wants to hear from the public about what they should be researching.

Here in Alaska the urgent need for a deeper pool of knowledge to better manage fisheries in an era of rapid environmental change is well recognized. That means research, and lots of it. But how do they choose what to research, and which projects are the highest priority? 

