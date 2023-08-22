The North Pacific Fishery Management Council wants to hear from the public about what they should be researching.
Here in Alaska the urgent need for a deeper pool of knowledge to better manage fisheries in an era of rapid environmental change is well recognized. That means research, and lots of it. But how do they choose what to research, and which projects are the highest priority?
Well, every three years the North Pacific Fishery Management Council re-examines its list of research projects, both to add new ones and to reprioritize ongoing projects.
During the last “Research Priorities Triennial Review,” the Council added five projects to its comprehensive list, bringing the total to 159 projects. That is a pile of research projects, so to help sort them out they are divided among four categories: Critical Ongoing Monitoring, Urgent, Important, and Strategic.
Critical Ongoing Monitoring means things that need to be regularly conducted, like stock assessment surveys, and which the Council must manage using the “best possible science,” as it is required by law.
Urgent projects are also seen as necessary for the Council to do its job, but are shorter term, with an expected project life of one to two years.
Important projects are for “obtaining a new set of data or research result that is likely to aid in the evaluation of a near term or ongoing management goal.” In other words, new data that the Council thinks it will need soon.
Strategic projects are ones that are of value but not associated with a pressing management need.
Obviously, Critical Ongoing Monitoring gets the first of the funding, because without it fisheries can’t be lawfully conducted. But most of them are already up and running, like well-tuned diesel generators. So the Council asked its Science and Statistical Committee to recommend a Top 10 list of pressing research priorities for 2022-2024. Here they are. The order is chronological, not by rank.
1. Assess the spatial distribution and movement of crabs relative to life history events and fishing.
This is an “Urgent” priority, or essential to the Council’s ability to manage crab. The rationale for its inclusion in the Top 10 is that rapid changes in environmental conditions in the Eastern Bering Sea are driving equally rapid changes in crab distribution, and if the Council doesn’t know where they are or where they’re going, it can’t very well manage them.
2. Conduct routine fish, crab and oceanographic surveys in the Arctic Ocean.
This is identified as “Important,” or needed but not pressing. The Council does not conduct stock surveys in the Arctic now, because fisheries are prohibited there. But, recognizing the possibility that in a warming environment crab and fish populations are likely to increase in the Arctic, the Council would like to start poking around up there now, just to get ahead of the data curve.
3. Develop a framework and collect economic information.
This is also identified as “Urgent.” The Council has recognized a gap in its data about the economic impacts of fishing in Alaska. Assumedly this data would be useful with issues of equity among participants.
4. Develop stock-specific ecosystem indicators and incorporate them into stock assessments.
This is also “Urgent.” The idea is to develop a way of recognizing environmental “red flags” to help them manage more proactively by guessing how stocks will react to certain conditions. If, for instance, the Council had known the environmental warning signs it might have predicted the most recent Gulf of Alaska cod crash.
5. Cooperative research efforts to supplement existing at-sea surveys that provide seasonal, species-specific information on upper trophic levels.
Priority level: “Important.” This is another idea for a red flag system, but in this case it would keep track of the movements and health of top end predators, like seabirds and marine mammals, for clues about the condition and distribution of their prey, like pollock and cod.
6. Develop tools for analyzing coastal community vulnerability to fisheries management changes.
Also “Important” to the Council. It would like to know more about potential backlash to communities as a result of management policies. It specifically references the connection between bycatch levels of chinook salmon and western coastal Alaska communities.
7. Maturity estimates for Bering Sea and Aleutian Island crab stocks.
This project is considered “Urgent.” It is a recognition of a data gap about some basic elements of the crab life cycle, like elements of their reproductive cycle, and at what size a crab is actually mature. This data, along with information about spatial distribution and movement, will give the Council a more clear picture of the condition of Bering Sea crab stocks.
8. Collection of socio-economic information.
This is at the highest “Critical Ongoing Monitoring” priority level, recognizing that the Council is behind the curve in understanding how fishery management plans really affect people and their communities. The priority level indicates the Council thinks there is a serious gap to fill.
9. Gap analyses on loss of biological samples due to implementation of electronic monitoring.
As we begin to move toward increased electronic monitoring of fishing operations in lieu of observers, one thing that will be lessened is the ability to gather biological samples, along with fewer field reports from real human beings. The Council would like to know if it can fill the gap with “alternative sources, or proxies, for biological data.” They consider this work “Urgent.”
10. Norton Sound Red King Crab case study.
Also “Urgent.” This is an ambitious project, which would seek to reach out to, and work alongside, residents in the Norton Sound region to better understand and manage the red king crab there.
The rationale says the “gravity of changes occurring… points to the need to work with multiple knowledge systems” and “highlights the intertwined nature of human dimensions and fishery changes. …” It could be a major step toward the challenging task of incorporating local and traditional knowledge into fishery management plans.
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has put out an official request for information for the upcoming 2024 Research Priorities Triennial Review. If you have suggestions about which research should be prioritized by the Council, you can submit your comments on its website. Here’s the direct link: https://meetings.npfmc.org/Meeting/Details/2998
