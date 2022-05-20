Deuteronomy 32:28-29 (NKJV) — “For they are a nation void of counsel, nor is there any understanding in them. Oh, that they were wise, that they understood this, that they would consider their latter end!”
Whew! As I was reading from Deuteronomy and the Book of Psalms this morning, scriptures fired through my mind like a Gatling gun.
I’m definitely not a computer or tech guy but I kinda got the fundamentals for news and entertainment of social media. Which is what brings our opening verses to the forefront. As I watch and listen to world events and national and international decisions being made, I’m half expecting the Earth to spin off its axis.
A friend of mine has a saying he uses quite often, “We’re in the only race that counts — the human race!”
“For they are a nation void of counsel.” — One truly has to wonder.
For example, take any hot button topic such as the Ukraine War, Finland, Sweden and NATO. Transgender sports, Roe v Wade, 10 major challenges facing our public schools. Politics and police, budget expenditures, international trade. To name just a few.
I’m aware that our national system of governing has checks and balances, but it definitely seems much falls through the cracks. Each of those hot topic buttons are important, mainly because they affect people’s lives. Even if a particular topic doesn’t affect our lives directly.
It does affect our neighbor which affects our community and beyond, like ripples on the lake waters.
Perhaps it’s time to reinstate the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I am convinced respect and dignity are always appropriate, even when not well received.
Earlier I mentioned scriptures firing through my mind like a Gatling gun? The Gatling Gun, invented in 1861 had six to 10 barrels, hand cranked to fire about 200 rounds per minute.
The reason I use this as an illustration is that I liken current events to the Gatling gun, having six to 10 barrels, firing off a volley of bullets, reminding me of the volley of public opinion coming through more than one avenue of thought. I know many individuals who are passionate about many different hot topics. Naturally, I don’t agree on every person’s view or stance on any one topic but I do value respect and dignity regardless of differing opinions.
I’m convinced governing begins with self. A personal responsibility. (Myself after having learned hard life lessons)
My personal tools:
Proverbs 9:10 — “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the holy one is understanding.”
Micah 6:8 — “He has already shown you, O’ man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly love mercy and to walk humbly with your god.”
I realize not everybody believes in god or accepts the Bible as the written word of god. But I do.
For half of my life, I lived a reckless lifestyle, seemingly without counsel. What I later realized I had faulty council and was under the wrong influence.
There’s a verse that means a lot to me. Psalm 90:12 — “Teach us to number our days aright that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
I’d have to say for me personally the beginning of wisdom and knowledge began with biblical counsel.
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.