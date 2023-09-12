Fish Head Report logo

Today is the last day to provide comments to the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding its proposal to rewrite the implementing guidelines for some of the National Standards for the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which regulates all fishing in the United States. The implementing guidelines are meant to interpret the National Standards, and amount to rules for the rules.

 The National Marine Fisheries Service is trying to adjust the Magnuson-Stevens Act to account for two recent changes. The first is a rapidly heating environment that is challenging our management system. The second factor is new federal policy that emphasizes equity and justice, especially for underrepresented communities. 

