Today is the last day to provide comments to the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding its proposal to rewrite the implementing guidelines for some of the National Standards for the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, which regulates all fishing in the United States. The implementing guidelines are meant to interpret the National Standards, and amount to rules for the rules.
The National Marine Fisheries Service is trying to adjust the Magnuson-Stevens Act to account for two recent changes. The first is a rapidly heating environment that is challenging our management system. The second factor is new federal policy that emphasizes equity and justice, especially for underrepresented communities.
The comments submitted so far break pretty cleanly between institutions and those who feel well served by them versus individuals and those who feel less well represented.
Institutions like the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the North Pacific Fishery Management Council seemed to chafe at the idea of more guidelines to consider.
Alaska Department of Fish and Game wrote: “After reviewing the ANPR, the state has determined that the current guidelines are appropriate for U.S. fisheries management and provide a suitable level of guidance for councils.”
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council offered this: “Overall, the council does not support revisions to the guidelines… . The agency has not provided the council with reason to believe that the existing guidelines are no longer appropriate for current U.S. fisheries management or that they do not provide the appropriate level of guidance for councils to address the concerns raised in the ANPR regarding changes in environmental conditions and equity and environmental justice.
“Further, the types of revisions described in the ANPR have the potential to undermine the flexibility and adaptability of the management process that is so critical to address ongoing and new challenges, many of which are described in the ANPR.”
In other words, we are doing a great job already, and more guidelines will just slow us down.
The New England Fishery Management Council agreed, mostly: “Overall, the council feels that the existing guidelines, with some warranted clarifications, would provide sufficient flexibility for the council to manage the fisheries under its authority to adapt to changing environmental conditions and to consider equity and environmental justice in decision-making.”
But the Regional Fishery Management Councils are not in lockstep.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council wrote: “The council supports the review and consideration of updating these existing guidelines to address changes in environmental conditions and address equity and environmental justice considerations while still providing the councils sufficient flexibility in the management process. The council also supports increased resources that are necessary to support these activities at a regional level.” So they agreed with the need, but want the resources necessary to do the job.
Industry groups that have had the ear of the council in the past, like the Pacific Seafood Processors Association, also prefer the status quo: “We believe the existing guidelines continue to be appropriate for U.S. fisheries.”
Others, especially those representing smaller, local boats, support the rewrite: The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association said: “ALFA strongly supports revising the guidelines to ensure federal fisheries management meets the challenge of climate change while equitably allocating fishery resources, providing for the sustained participation of fishery dependent communities, and minimizing bycatch.”
The Fishing Communities Coalition wrote: “The FCC applauds the efforts of the National Marine Fisheries Service (“NMFS”) to update the guidelines, an endeavor that is long overdue. We also stand in solidarity with our indigenous colleagues, who deserve enhanced, just and equitable treatment as a result of this process.”
Comments from individuals have overwhelmingly supported the revision of the guidelines. Here are a few:
Lori Murray wrote: “I’m commenting on National Standard 9. I (truly) don’t see that anyone is trying to enforce minimizing bycatch. I am both heartsick and spitting mad that ADFG has recommended that no action should be taken. I strongly believe that the combination of climate change and excessive bycatch by the big trawlers will decimate our fishing stocks and cause them to totally crash. I’d like to see all bycatch limits greatly reduced and eventually phased out. Once a fishery has reached the bycatch target it MUST BE STOPPED. I’d really like to see the fisheries returned to long line and pot fishing, no trawling at all.”
This came from Aaron Miller: “State residents need access to state resources. It’s a shame that most of the state’s fisheries value go to residents of Washington. You guys need to fix this. The state’s population is shrinking. Young families need opportunities and a reason to stay in the state. Alaskan residents need equitable access to its fishery resources.”
And Jack Armer offered this: “I am writing as an Alaskan deeply intertwined with our state’s fisheries for nearly two decades. Since my early years, Alaska’s waters and the bounties they offer have been a part of my life. As the captain of small fishing boats, I have been active in salmon fishing for almost 20 years, and I have been involved in long-line fisheries for almost as long. I am a proud owner of a salmon fishing permit and IFQs for halibut and sablefish.
My family’s livelihood is tied to Alaska’s waters. Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges and changes our fisheries face and their profound impact on the communities where I’ve lived and fished.
I wholeheartedly support revising the MSA’s National Standard guidelines for National Standards 4, 8, and 9. Our current practices often benefit large-scale industrial fisheries at the detriment of sustainable, community-based fisheries, undermining the very essence of what fishing means to us Alaskans.
The current management system jeopardizes the health of our ecosystems and communities. It contradicts NOAA’s commitment to environmental and social justice, favoring short-term economics over the long-term health of our resources and communities.
Our guidelines must prioritize historically directed fisheries over bycatch. We need allocations that ensure the sustainability of our ecosystems and prioritize the continued participation of fishery-dependent communities.
Our fishing communities are deeply rooted in place with robust cultural, social and economic ties to federal fisheries. NOAA’s guidelines should recognize and bolster these vital connections.
Climate change is affecting our fisheries. However, the bycatch issues, allocation decisions, and certain fishing practices exacerbate these challenges. We need a profound shift in fisheries management that prioritizes long-term community and ecosystem health over short-term economic gains.
In conclusion, I implore you to update the MSA National Standards guidelines. It’s crucial for protecting our fisheries, ensuring the viability of fishery-dependent communities, and bringing equity back to fisheries management.”
Alaska’s waters are more than just a source of income; they are our heritage, livelihood and future. Let’s work together to protect them.”
To submit a comment, go to the Regulations.gov website and search for “national standard 4,8, and 9 guidelines.”
