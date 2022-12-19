Oh, my. This is one of my favorite weeks of the year: The winter solstice! I celebrate the winter solstice with open arms, a glad heart. Greater than celebrating New Year’s Eve is the glorious return of Light.
Speaking of light, I mentioned a couple weeks ago how amaryllis comes from the Greek word amarysso or amarussein, which means to sparkle, twinkle, or shine. I went on to explain how to care for an amaryllis bulb so you can enjoy the magnificent, trumpet-shaped flowers for weeks beyond the holidays.
But while the amaryllis is a popular fixture during the holidays — offering bold colors for winter-weary eyes — the amaryllis has a dark side. I was reminded of this when I received a message last week from a gardener in Tennessee. She’d watched my YouTube video about caring for amaryllis bulbs and asked: “I have cats. Are amaryllis poisonous?”
Unfortunately, yes.
So let’s cover some amaryllis safety tips: Amaryllis is considered toxic to humans as well as cats and dogs. While the plant is not as dangerous as lilies, amaryllis can still make your furry pals pretty sick if ingested.
What makes amaryllis poisonous? A toxin known as lycorine is to blame for this reaction in cats and dogs. You can find lycorine in every part of an amaryllis, but the chemical is most concentrated in the bulb.
What are the signs of amaryllis poisoning? If you suspect your pet has nibbled on an amaryllis (remember, the toxins are most concentrated in the bulb), be on the lookout for the following signs: Vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, excessive drooling, loss of appetite, lethargy, tremors, low blood pressure, respiratory depression.
So what do you do if you think, say, your kitty has dined on amaryllis? Don’t panic. Amaryllis poisoning is rarely fatal in cats. And unless your pet eats a substantial amount of the flower, her odds of a full recovery — even without veterinary intervention — are incredibly high.
If you catch your kitty in the act, the first thing you should do is remove any plant matter you see from her mouth and/or fur. Then, call your vet. If your cat does wind up needing treatment, the sooner it’s started, the better.
How can you enjoy these lovely blooms AND keep your cats and dogs safe? Exercise caution.
For example, if you were given a bouquet that contained amaryllis (they make great cut flowers, by the way), your safest option is to re-gift them.
But if you’d prefer not to part with your flowers, simply make sure they’re inaccessible to your pets and kids. Place amaryllis and other toxic plants out of your pet’s reach, keeping in mind that cats are naturally good jumpers. Put them on a high shelf or in a room that’s off-limits to your cat.
If you have amaryllis in your garden (and yes, it is possible to set your potted amaryllis bulb outside over the summer, preferably in a greenhouse or hoop house), always supervise your animals during outdoor activities.
To my gardener-friend in Tennessee, I suggested she keep her pets away from toxic flowers by installing netting or fencing. Some folks have good luck with a motion-sensor sprinkler. It’s a harmless — and usually effective — deterrent.
“Since you have cats,” I said, “You might consider planting something like catnip or cat grass, to lure them away from toxic plants. If your cat is a particularly curious eater,” I added, “perhaps it’s time to replace your amaryllis with something a little more cat-friendly.”
Then I shared with her this list of some cat-approved indoor and outdoor plant options: Gerbera daisy, basil, parsley, orchid, rose, spring crocus, snapdragon, dill, statice, sunflower, zinnia and burro’s tail.
Back to the light and celebrating the winter solstice. Here are three traditions I learned about recently:
Burning the Clocks, Brighton, England
This winter festival occurs in the seaside town of Brighton. It’s a solstice parade, bonfire and fire show. People wearing costumes representing clocks and the passage of time march to the beach with lanterns made of wood and paper. There, the lanterns are burned in a huge bonfire, symbolizing the wishes, hopes and fears that will be passed into the flames.
Winter Solstice Lantern Festival, Vancouver, BC
Vancouver’s Secret Lantern Society created the city’s Solstice Lantern Festival. On the night of the solstice, processions march through the city, culminating in fire performances. Attendees can also try to find their way through the Labyrinth of Light, a maze of 600 candles that invites visitors to let go of old thoughts and find new possibilities for the coming year.
Dongji, South Korea’s “Little New Year”
This celebration is marked with the traditional eating of a red bean porridge called patjuk. Red is considered to be a lucky color, so the dish is meant to keep bad spirits away while embracing good wishes for the coming year. Other traditions include giving calendars and socks. And this is a day Koreans wish for snow because cold weather on the winter solstice is said to bring a bountiful harvest.
How will you celebrate the return of Light?
