While Kodiak football spent its bye week scrimmaging in the annual blue/gold game, the other members of the Railbelt Conference crushed in Week 2.
North Pole, Lathrop and West Valley all won, outscoring opponents by a combined 137-13.
Lathrop did nothing to harm its top ranking in the Alaska Sports Network Broadcasting’s Division II/III rankings. Behind five touchdown receptions from Earl Parker, the Malemutes thumped Palmer out of the Northern Lights Conference 54-0.
Lathrop (2-0) has won eight in a row, a mark dating back to last season.
“It wasn’t perfect but was much better in terms of overall, even performance than last week,” Lathrop head coach Luke Balash told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. “We had some young guys contributing, some new guys contributing, so it was fun to have them get on the field.”
The News-Miner reported that Lathrop held Palmer to two first downs — one via penalty — in the opening half.
Lathrop — the defending Division II champions — battles Chugiak and Eagle River over the next two weeks.
“We’re capable of high highs and really low lows,” Balash told the News-Miner. “What we’re really trying to do is just figure out a way to play great consistently.”
North Pole notched its first victory of the season, topping Division III Kenai 35-13.
North Pole dominated on the ground, rushing for 264 yards to Kenai’s 76. Running back Via Skipps paced the attack with 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Marcus Lipari added 52 yards on the ground and 108 through the air and two scores.
“This is his second varsity football game, and he is athletic,” North Pole head coach Mike Hollett told the Peninsula Clarion. “He’s going to be one of the most athletic kids on the field on every field that he’s on. So we’re working to develop him as a quarterback.”
North Pole plays at Wasilla this week.
West Valley rolled past Division III Eielson 44-0 to improve to 1-1.
The Wolf Pack’s defense was held to minus-7 yards on nine possessions in the first half. The second half was played under a running clock.
In Week 3, West Valley travels to Soldotna.
Meanwhile, Kodiak — after falling 43-30 to Homer in Week 1 — split its squad up for an intrasquad scrimmage. The game featured two 15-minute halves. The clock only stopped with under two minutes in each half.
The white team won 6-0.
“We kept the game short to try to keep bodies healthy,” Kodiak coach Taylor Masterson said. “We were fired up to get them back.”
On Friday, Kodiak hosts Barrow in its home opener at Joe Floyd Track and Field. The nonconference game kicks at 6 p.m. Barrow won last year’s meeting 57-0 in Barrow. Look for a game preview later this week in the Daily Mirror.
Week 2 scores
Lathrop 54, Palmer 0
North Pole 35, Kenai 13
West Valley 44, Eielson 0
Wasilla 28, Chugiak 0
Dimond 30, Eagle River 16
Soldotna 50, Service 14
West Anchorage 38, South Anchorage 30
Colony 24, East Anchorage 21
Juneau 33, Bartlett 14
Nikiski 32, Seward 22
Houston 46, Homer 0
