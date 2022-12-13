Terry Haines

Terry Haines

The State of Alaska is piling up the paperwork to present to the federal Small Business Administration requesting that they declare an Economic Injury Disaster for businesses affected by the Bering Sea and Bristol Bay crab closures.

If the SBA chooses to do that it would unlock its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or EIDL. This federally funded program provides low interest loans that are meant to act as a stop gap, allowing businesses to pay the bills they must while they endure a period of severely reduced income due to the closures.

