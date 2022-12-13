The State of Alaska is piling up the paperwork to present to the federal Small Business Administration requesting that they declare an Economic Injury Disaster for businesses affected by the Bering Sea and Bristol Bay crab closures.
If the SBA chooses to do that it would unlock its Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, or EIDL. This federally funded program provides low interest loans that are meant to act as a stop gap, allowing businesses to pay the bills they must while they endure a period of severely reduced income due to the closures.
The request will be filed by the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. Laura Vaught, with the Commissioner’s office, is the project manager.
The first step in her process is to identify the “disaster area.” The “political subdivisions” they use are borough boundaries, along with the Regional Education Attendance Areas, which could be different than Census Area boundaries. DCCED worked with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and The Alaska Division of Community and Regional Affairs to identify the areas in Alaska that are expected to suffer the most economically, and so are likely to qualify as an Economic Injury Disaster.
But the Small Business Administration is not just going to take their word for it. At least five small businesses within each of the areas must have suffered “substantial economic injury” for that area to qualify. The impact could be direct, as it would be for the crabbers themselves, or indirect, as it would be for support and service businesses. But it must be officially documented.
To be official the information must be submitted by filling out the Small Business Administration’s “Economic Injury Worksheet.” It is mercifully short, and will provide the state of Alaska the info ammo it needs to shoot for the disaster declaration. Completing the worksheet will not enroll you into any kind of program by itself, nor obligate you to apply for a loan, or give you a leg up on the program. It does nothing more than provide the SBA with evidence it needs to declare the crab closures an economic disaster in your area. That will mean any affected businesses in the area can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
To qualify for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan a business must have suffered substantial economic injury. This is defined by the SBA as a business that is “unable to meet its obligations and to pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses. EIDLs provide the necessary working capital to help small businesses survive until normal operations resume after a disaster.” The loans can be for up to $2 million, and the interest rate is capped at 4%. Loan duration is limited to 30 years.
In some cases, all or part of any existing mortgage or lien could be refinanced. Despite being offered through the Small Business Administration, Economic Injury Disaster Loans are not limited to small businesses. Any business that meets the requirement of substantial economic injury as a result of the disaster could qualify.
But only if the Economic Injury Disaster is declared in the first place. Without showing that there is a need in our region the declaration may not be made. And Alaska’s DECED is not sure of the timing for the SBA application deadline. So Laura Vaught would like to gather the required documents as quickly as possible.
Businesses can contact her by email at laura.vaught@alaska.gov or call her at 907-269-7387. They are also coordinating with the regional economic development entities, or ARDORS. For the Southwest region, including Kodiak, that is the Southwest Alaska Municipal association, or SWAMC. They can be contacted through their website at swamc.org.
On a related note, last Saturday the North Pacific Fishery Management Council passed a motion selecting a preferred rebuilding plan for Bering Sea snow crab that included an option for them to allow the state to choose to open a small directed fishery “based on the state harvest strategy” during the rebuilding process. They asked staff for analysis to help them move to final action at their next meeting, which would include what the size and value of such a fishery might be, so they can calculate the potential economic value to fishing-dependent communities.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.