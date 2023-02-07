Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Fishing vessels fill St. Paul Harbor in January in Kodiak.

A Sunday storm blew the fleet into town as the 2023 Kodiak Tanner crab fishery closed on the east side of the island, where the bulk of the crab will be caught. Down in the slower-fishing south end, where there is quota yet to be captured, boats had to decide whether to run into town in front of the storm, or motor up into the head of the bay to ride it out on the pick. 

The price of fuel being what it is, it is likely a number of them chose to anchor up. Boats will set their anchors in the lee behind a steep bank. The splash of the anchor is followed by a clattering heavy chain, which lays on the bottom, acting as a kind of shock absorber. Then they pay out just the right amount of cable scope, allowing the boat to swing back and forth as it is pushed around by the wind and tides.  

