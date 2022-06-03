Elizabeth Lake Beattie
It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Lake Beattie announce her passing on April 29, 2022, of an acute pulmonary embolism.
Elizabeth was born on May 31, 2003, in Kodiak, Alaska to Lavender Lake (McDonald) Rambac and Eric Braden Beattie. She was a 2021 graduate of Kodiak High School and was attending Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. There, she was studying Psychology and had planned to go into the counseling profession to help individuals overcome mental health issues.
Elizabeth was full of joy, and she brought passion to everything she did. She was charismatic and courageous, and she had a sharp, witty sense of humor. Elizabeth was magnetic with a gift for making others want to be near her. She loved deeply and inspired loyalty among her friends and family. She was an excellent writer and a talented artist in several mediums. From the time she was a toddler, she was often found sketching, painting, or creating. She loved being outside in nature, equally comfortable in the city as she was searching for sea urchins on the beach. Issues surrounding justice and inclusion were particularly important to Elizabeth, driving her passions, interests, and work. She was always willing to help anyone in need and often used her voice as a champion and advocate for others. She was fiercely independent and faced everything head-on. She was brave and bold in taking risks, facing struggles, or trying new things, especially when it involved defending her beliefs. Elizabeth’s strength and convictions were unparalleled, and her love for life was truly contagious.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her grandfather Bruce Beattie and her Aunt Karly McDonald. She is survived by her parents Lavender (Ernesto) Rambac and Eric Beattie, siblings Ethan Beattie and Wylla Rambac, and grandparents Chris (Kenny) Holland, Jimmer (Alyssa) McDonald, and Patty (Bruce) Mueller. She is also survived by extended family members Shawn Holland and family, Theresa Miller and family, Tina Dingman and family, Jarred McDonald, and Kala McDonald.
There are no services planned at this time. Cards can be sent to the Rambac-Beattie Family at 2511 Beaver Lake Drive, Kodiak, AK, 99615.
