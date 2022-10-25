Terry Haines

Terry Haines

The crashes of Bering Sea red crab and snow crab stocks have had, and will continue to have, devastating financial repercussions for the industry. Just four years ago Bering Sea crabbers poured buckets of money into new steel, whether in boats or pots, after fishery scientists predicted that an historically large wave of young crab was on the horizon, and with it historically high catch quotas.

The sudden reversal of crab fortunes has left those investors holding the bag.

