The crashes of Bering Sea red crab and snow crab stocks have had, and will continue to have, devastating financial repercussions for the industry. Just four years ago Bering Sea crabbers poured buckets of money into new steel, whether in boats or pots, after fishery scientists predicted that an historically large wave of young crab was on the horizon, and with it historically high catch quotas.
The sudden reversal of crab fortunes has left those investors holding the bag.
But industry investment does not stop at steel. Bering Sea crab fishermen need more than equipment to catch crab. Even after applying for the proper permits and slapping on the post-inspection safety sticker, even after all the pots are re-webbed, the lines cut and coiled, the hydraulic lines replaced, and the crew hired, after the gear is stacked and tightly chained down, the fuel tanks filled, and groceries loaded, after the sledge hammers and pot ties are stowed forward, after 15,000 pounds of frozen herring is slammed into the bait freezer, after all that, a crabber still needs one more thing before he can go fishing.
He must own or lease privatized access rights, otherwise known as IFQs or Catch Shares.
And for owners of these exclusive rights, the impact of the crash of the crab stocks has been just as shocking as any crash of the stock market. Their IFQ shares, which were, for some, purchased at a great price, have suddenly become virtually worthless.
This result was a predictable risk inherent in turning access rights into a commodity in the first place. Crab catch shares were implemented by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in 2005 to address management difficulties resulting from short seasons fished by lots of boats.
The “Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands (BSAI) Crab Rationalization Program” divvied up access rights according to the catch rates of vessels who fished during a narrow window of years. Vessels who opted out were bought out of the fishery by those who stayed in. In the year the program was implemented over a thousand deckhands were washed out of the fishery without consideration.
What did the qualifying boat owners get? Here is how NOAA Fisheries describes it: “Each year, a person who holds QS (Quota Shares) receives individual fishing quota (IFQ), which is an exclusive harvest privilege for a portion of the annual total allowable catch (TAC).”
By creating Quota Shares for specific portions of the catch, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council created tremendous instant wealth for its recipients. The new QS holders had no requirements to own a vessel or even to be on board. Although there are no disclosure requirements for the rate of “lease fees” charged for access by QS holders to active fishermen, it is widely known that those for snow crab are commonly 50%, and those for red king crab are 70% and up. If you are a skipper, boat owner, or among the remaining deckhands in the industry, at least half of your paycheck has been spent at the dock when you deliver to pay for access.
And the only way out of paying lease fees is to purchase those rights, pound by precious pound, from the QS holder.
Those who did take out loans to purchase QS in 2018, when prices and prospects were high, were like renters finally buying their own homes in 2008. “Underwater” is not just for real estate. It is also a depressingly apt description for a million-dollar investment that gives you access to exactly zero crab.
And certainly the biggest burden of the crab crash will be borne by those emerging and transitional businesses who invested in both steel and quota.
But it is also consequential that this tremendous amount of wealth the Council instantly created when it implemented Crab Rationalization has now disappeared just as magically, in a pooft of warm water and question marks.
For many quota share holders their QS comprises a large part of their personal wealth. Those who did sell out before the crash must be counting their lucky stars. Those who did not might be
questioning the value of privatized access rights in an increasingly unpredictable ecosystem. As might banks who have been loaning money, both for QS, and with QS as collateral.
The stability of fishery management programs depends upon predictability. Stocks that wax and wane cyclically like widely spaced swells on the ocean can be tracked, predicted and managed for abundance.
Those that unexpectedly fly through traditional guard rails and crash into chasms of low abundance are less desirable, both from a management and business perspective. A rapidly warming environment is an unpredictable environment. More gaps in more guardrails are likely in the future.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
