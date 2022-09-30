Darlene Christiansen
Darlene Christiansen departed this life peacefully on the early morning of September 22, 2022, in Seattle, Washington, after a long fought battle with countless medical complications.
Darlene Christiansen
She was born May 26, 1945, in Eugene, Oregon, to the late Bernice Garten. Darlene lived in Springfield, Oregon, before meeting her lifelong love, Carl, and moving to Old Harbor in 1962.
Against all odds, she moved to the small village with no running water and became a big part of the community. She was married to Carl in January of 1963. They lived and raised their six children in Old Harbor.
Darlene learned to live the “village life” at a young age. She was loved and cherished by many. Darlene ran several businesses while living in Old Harbor including a salon and a deli. She always wanted to find ways to help the community.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Carl Christiansen Sr., children: Ken Christiansen (Meagan), Sabrina Christiansen, Carl Christiansen Jr., Alexandria Troxell (Nick) and Meagan Mickelson (Jesse), Grandchildren: Mekenna, Cole, Keely, Shayna, Bryce, Jadin, Kayla, Danielle, Madelyn, Emma, Kilian, Truxton, Olivia, Braelyn, Sienna, Torrin, and Emberlee, Great grandchildren: Landon, Jaxson, Lana, Braxton, Silas, Alexandria, Michael and Emmitt, and sisters Cora and Debi. She is preceded in death by her son Clinton (Tingy), granddaughter Alexia, sister Teddy, brother Rex, and mother Bernice. Darlene was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, auntie, sister, friend, and so much more.
She is forever in our hearts and will be missed by many. Darlene will be laid to rest in Old Harbor on Wednesday, September 28.
