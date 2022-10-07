Leviticus 16:29-30 (NIV): “This is to be a lasting ordinance for you: On the tenth day of the seventh month, you must deny yourselves and not do any work — whether native born or an alien living among you — because on this day atonement will be made for you, to cleanse you. Then before the Lord, you will be clean from all your sins.”
I’m in awe of the Biblical links between the Old Testament and the New Testament. For me, much of the Old Testament is a precursor or laying the foundation for the New Testament. It helped me a great deal when I first began reading the Bible in my early 30s. Truth is I consider my being a late bloomer a blessing in “some ways.”
I didn’t have any pre-teaching such as Sunday School, Bible studies or sermons. I didn’t really know anybody who verbally bashed Christianity, so I didn’t have a head full of negativity or pre-formed ideas of what a passage meant.
I was injured and laying in bed, unable to walk due to a back injury. I didn’t have cable for the television. Primarily what I had was a huge, big red Bible that had been given to me just prior to the accident.
So, I would set the Bible down on the table and leave it open. When I could, I would force myself to shuffle over to that small table and lean on it while I read. I couldn’t stand very long so I read in rather small portions.
Often, I would have to reread the same passages more than once because a lot of my efforts were given to standing and leaning.
I say all this to share what I have found to be an invaluable lesson: “Read Scripture passages as if you’ve never read them or heard about them before. Like a fresh blessing that comes every morning.” Asking the Holy Spirit for wisdom and understanding.
I realize that by the time this article is read the Jewish days called Rosh Hashanah, the Days of Awe, Yom Kippur will have passed.
There’s an important link between modern times and days of antiquity. The fairly recent attempts to remove or deny historical events has motivated me to read and reflect on history as we currently know it. Right or wrong. World history is very ugly. That ugliness is within the realms of the church as well.
One of the things or points I’ve come to appreciate regarding Scripture is that both beauty and ugliness are recorded within the pages.
I must admit I read the majority of the New Testament before I gave the Old Testament much more than a passing glance. I guess an illustrative picture would be that my reading the New Testament was more like downloading an informational file on a computer.
I was taking it in, not really analyzing what I was reading because truly I wasn’t understanding what I was reading while still going through the motions of downloading on a slow-loading program.
I realize this next admission will sound childish, but it worked! Standing and leaning on the table was part of my self-imposed physical therapy. I lived on the second floor of a boarding house called “The Scotsman,” surrounded by bars and taverns.
I couldn’t do much more than shuffle, let alone use stairs and try to walk to a physical therapy clinic. “Grab the head and the body will follow,” was a saying I had been raised with.
I was awkwardly trying to strengthen both my mind and body in probably the most naive and fundamental of ways.
The highlight of this is I read about Jesus, repentance and atonement. So, when I became stronger and more fluent in Scripture, I ventured into the Old Testament passages where the very fundamental ordinances and covenants are established to be realized through Christ in the New Testament.
I hope you will be encouraged to search out these historical days of celebration as they are still in use today.
I share with you several short verses that are the kindling flame of motivation for me.
Isaiah 55:6: “Seek the Lord while He may be found; call upon Him while He is near.”
Jonah 3:10: “When God saw what they did and how they turned from their evil ways, He had compassion and did not bring upon them the destruction He had threatened.”
For me, understanding the foundation stones leads to the importance and understanding of the cornerstone.
I’m not saying wrongs shouldn’t be righted. I like the idea of being able to examine all the pieces, good or bad, so I can make an informed decision.
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
