Leviticus 16:29-30 (NIV): “This is to be a lasting ordinance for you: On the tenth day of the seventh month, you must deny yourselves and not do any work — whether native born or an alien living among you — because on this day atonement will be made for you, to cleanse you. Then before the Lord, you will be clean from all your sins.”

I’m in awe of the Biblical links between the Old Testament and the New Testament. For me, much of the Old Testament is a precursor or laying the foundation for the New Testament. It helped me a great deal when I first began reading the Bible in my early 30s. Truth is I consider my being a late bloomer a blessing in “some ways.”

