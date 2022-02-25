Folks who are weary of a winter full of COVID woes will be invigorated with the upcoming performance of The Little Mermaid, produced by the Kodiak Arts Council and directed and choreographed by Lissa Woodbury Jensen.
Kodiak audiences will see some new faces on stage and in the background. But one Kodiak Thespian veteran will be amongst the cast of characters. Jeremiah (Doc) Meyers will play King Triton, son of Neptune and brother of Poseidon, neither of whom have corresponding parts in the play. But you will see and hear Triton’s evil sister, Ursula, played by sweet (but on stage, she can really be sour) Bianca Clark.
Bianca “knocks it out of the park,” said Jeremiah.
Jeremiah has a slew of pictures taken of plays he has performed in over the years. The pictures are a documentation of the development of the performing arts in Kodiak. Some of the photos were taken at the Kodiak College. Many at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, which Jeremiah and others in the community campaigned for.
“I got active with Dr. Bob (Johnson) and Ben Ardiner, (and Emory Welch) who lobbied for the auditorium,” said Jeremiah.
“There’s no place else in Alaska with an auditorium like this,” he said.
One of the first plays Jeremiah appeared in was “The King and I,” directed by Gary Stevens and performed at the Kodiak College (years later, the late Gerald Wilson would direct that play, which was performed in the auditorium that now bears his name.)
In order to make room for the actors and the audience at the college, Stevens “pulled the partition between two rooms,” said Jeremiah. He recalls that Nancy Koutla sang the lead song (“A man shall be like a butterfly.” “I had 20 wives in the play,” said Jeremiah.
The “king” motif seemed to follow Jeremiah in later plays.
Many of the plays Jeremiah acted and sang in, required him to be in good physical shape.
He said he tried to keep healthy so that he could look the part.
The description of his character in “The Little Mermaid” requires him to be “strong, forceful, commanding,” he said.
In South Pacific, directed by Gerald Wilson, Jeremiah played Bill, a bare-chested man, who had to roll his tattooed stomach “to make it look like a ship was moving,” said Jeremiah.
“As one gets older, your elasticity goes downhill,”
In order to stay healthy (and “elastic”) for his role in “The Little Mermaid,” Jeremiah has been going to the Kodiak Athletic Club where manager, Lindsay Knight, motivates him.
When asked to comment on the plays he’s appeared in, Jeremiah said that the two that were most internally draining were actually very gratifying. Those roles include the character he played in “The Lion King,” which was part of the production, “Bound for Broadway,” and Pontius Pilate in “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Memorizing lines is another challenge for Jeremiah.
“Memorization has never been a piece of cake for me,” he said.
It’s one thing to have weeks, even months to memorize lines, but when you’ve been assigned a part — a leading one at that — two weeks before performance, it’s a daunting task indeed.
Jeremiah already had a part in the play, “Kiss Me Kate” (directed by Gerald Wilson in the late 1990s.) The play was a modernization of Shakespeare’s classic, “The Taming of the Shrew.” It was a play within a play. Two weeks before the lights went on, Jeremiah was asked to take on the lead role (which he had auditioned for in the first place) because the person chosen for that part had to be released from the play.
Wilson, cast and crew had seven weeks to put play together. During rehearsals, Jeremiah had to travel to Dutch Harbor to serve clients. Two weeks until show time, Jeremiah got a call from Gerald Wilson who said he was needed. Wilson reminded him that delivering those lines — there must have been a thousand of them — was pertinent to the efficacy of the play because many of the audience were familiar with Shakespeare.
Jeremiah said he would be honored to take the part, as long as he had access to poster boards giving him some cues. Those cues were to surround the inside of the orchestra pit. But Jeremiah had a hard time seeing them. “Every time I had to look for the lines, the oboe player was in my way.” That oboe player happened to be Kris Jones, whom he later married.
Reflecting over the plays he’s appeared in, Jeremiah recalls Brigadoon, in which director, Gerald Wilson, wanted Jeremiah to moon walk in one scene.
Not able to comprehend the moves of the moon walk, Jeremiah, improvised, relying on jazz dance training. He used his shuffle-hop-step tricks. At that point, Wilson said, “You’re too big to be cute.’”
Jeremiah also played the character of Purtov for two years in the community production of the outdoor drama, The Cry of Wild Ram, Although Jeremiah wanted to play the part of Governor Alexander Baranov, he found the character of Purtov, the leader of the hunters and womanizer, to be “really fun,” he said.
Most of the roles Jeremiah played required, not only a strong “kingly” voice, but a sweet singing one. Perhaps one of his favorite songs is, They Live in You, which he sang in the Lion King portion of Bound for Broadway.
Growing up in Wrangell, Jeremiah played basketball and placed in track and field for Wrangell High School.
“I would have traded a shot-put for a microphone at any minute,” said Jeremiah.
When Jeremiah was in middle school, the high school choir director heard him singing and encouraged him to sing with the high schoolers. “He said he could use me in the high school choir,”
Jeremiah was told to show up at 7 a.m. for practice. One of his first concerts was the performance of Handel’s Messiah, which he also sang years later St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kodiak.
While attending the University of Washington, Jeremiah sang in a college version of the “Robert Shaw Chorale,” which gave concerts throughout the state.
Jeremiah made his stage debut while he lived in Juneau, teaching a business course at the local college. The AAUW put on the play, “What Did We Do Wrong?” Jeremiah had the lead role.
When Jeremiah came to Kodiak in the early 1980s to open his optometrist business, he found a lot of opportunities in which he could act, sing and serve.
He served as president of the Pioneers and the Lions Club, an organization in which he also served as international president. During his tenure, the Lions initiated the Buskin River Raft Race, Bear Country Music Festival, which morphed into Warm August Nights and Soap Box Derby.
As Lions International President, Jeremiah visited several places overseas, including Australia, South Korea, Austria, Germany, Bangkok, and Thailand where he addressed the UN. This July he’s scheduled to attend a convention in Norway and travel to Montreal, Canada.
For many years Jeremiah managed to juggle a busy schedule that included his business, service organizations and theater stints.
Now that he has sold his business (the Vision Clinic,) he’ll have more time to devote to other priorities. It’s unlikely that he’ll “retire” from the stage any time soon. He’s having too much fun. And so is his audience.
