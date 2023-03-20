Ferry

MARION OWEN photo

The last Alaska Marine Highway ferry, Tustumena passes by our garden — quite frozen, but ready for spring!

In spite of the snow, rain and wind, oh what a special time of time of year it is! In fact, today is the 2023 spring equinox. So let’s dive into the magic of this celestial event and see how it applies to our gardening activities here on The Rock.

Whoa, Nellie! I can hardly contain my excitement as I write this — It’s officially spring! This de-LIGHT-ful celestial event marks the moment when the Earth’s equator aligns directly with the center of the sun. This special moment signifies the end of winter (don’t look out the window!) and the beginning of spring in our northern hemisphere. And for us gardeners, it’s a signal to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty! Or at least dream about getting our hands dirty.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.