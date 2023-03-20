In spite of the snow, rain and wind, oh what a special time of time of year it is! In fact, today is the 2023 spring equinox. So let’s dive into the magic of this celestial event and see how it applies to our gardening activities here on The Rock.
Whoa, Nellie! I can hardly contain my excitement as I write this — It’s officially spring! This de-LIGHT-ful celestial event marks the moment when the Earth’s equator aligns directly with the center of the sun. This special moment signifies the end of winter (don’t look out the window!) and the beginning of spring in our northern hemisphere. And for us gardeners, it’s a signal to roll up our sleeves and get our hands dirty! Or at least dream about getting our hands dirty.
A BALANCED DAY OF LIGHT AND DARK
The word “equinox” comes from Latin, with “aequus” meaning equal and “nox” meaning night. On this day, our planet experiences nearly equal hours of daylight and darkness. Here in Kodiak, the sun rose around 8:19 a.m. and will set at 8:17 p.m., giving us a whopping 12 hours and 13 minutes-ish of glorious sunlight to revel in!
This celestial phenomenon marks the perfect time for us to start thinking about our gardens and the new life that’s already sprouting forth, if you look at perennials and crocus flowers — OK, before the last dump of snow!
GARDEN PREPARATIONS: THE KODIAK WAY
For the sake of newcomers and new gardeners, know that Kodiak’s unique climate offers both rewards and challenges. Our coastal location brings cool temperatures, with average highs in the mid-50s during the summer months, and a growing season that typically lasts from May through September. Ah, but as many high tunnel and low tunnel enthusiasts will tell you, it’s possible to stretch the growing and harvest season.
So fear not, with a little planning and persistence, we can transform these challenges into a thriving, productive garden that will delight us all season long.
TEST AND AMEND YOUR SOIL
In Kodiak, we’re no strangers to acidic soil, that is, a lower pH, which can limit the availability of essential nutrients for our plants. While you can sample and test your soil any time of year, spring is the perfect time so you can make necessary adjustments. Adding organic matter such as compost, aged manure and kelp, for example, helps balance pH, and nourishes the essential microbes in your soil.
Recent discoveries by soil scientists confirm that a community of healthy microbes is absolutely essential to healthy soil. I recently interviewed Jeff Lowenfels, garden writer for the Anchorage Daily News and expert on this very topic. (To watch the interview, go to my YouTube Channel, TheGardenersCoach.)
START SEEDS INDOORS
Our short growing season means that it’s essential to give our plants a head start indoors. Tomatoes, peppers and other warm-season vegetables need to be started inside 8-10 weeks before you plant them in a protective space such as a greenhouse or hoop house. As for main season crops, such as cabbage, kale, lettuce, and broccoli, these need to be started about 6 weeks before planting. NOTE: In previous columns, I have shared care and feeding instructions for seedlings.
MAKE A PLAN!
As winter fades, take some time to sketch out your garden beds and choose where you’ll plant each crop. Consider factors like sunlight, drainage and wind exposure to create a harmonious and productive garden. (I’ll be hosting a spring gardening workshop in mid-April so watch for details). If you want to work efficiently in the garden and leave time for other summer activities, then take some time to create some sort of plan.
PREPARE YOUR GARDEN BEDS
When you’re able, or didn’t get around to it last fall, prepare your garden beds. (To speed up the thaw process, cover them with plastic to create a mini-greenhouse). Remove weeds that have germinated. Add a layer of compost or composted manure then gently loosen the soil. Not deep digging, please!
EMBRACE SUCCESSION PLANTING
Succession planting is a fantastic way to maximize your harvest in Kodiak’s short growing season. It sounds complicated, but it simply means to plant crops in staggered intervals. It takes planning, but if you’re limited by space or you want to maximize your harvest, this is a must-do. Gone are the days of one-and-done plantings.
For example, sow a new row of lettuce every two weeks, or plant a second crop of peas in mid-summer as your first harvest begins to wind down.
DON’T FORGET THE FLOWERS!
Our gardens wouldn’t be complete without a colorful array of flowers to brighten our lives and support pollinators. Start seeds indoors for annuals like marigolds, cosmos and calendula. You’ll find seed racks are in local stores. And seedlings will be available soon at local stores as well.
PRACTICE PATIENCE AND GRATITUDE
Gardening in Kodiak can sometimes test our patience. Our cool, wet climate means that plants might take a little longer to grow and ripen, and occasional setbacks like slug invasions or wind damage are part of the journey. But as we celebrate the spring equinox let’s also remember to practice gratitude for the incredible opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the fruits of our labor.
Speaking of celebrating spring equinox, throughout India, Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a Hindu spring festival that takes place on the full moon day following the spring equinox. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. During Holi, people throw colored powder and water on each other, dance to music, and feast on traditional sweet treats.
So dear readers, I encourage you to embrace the unique challenges and rewards of gardening in Kodiak. With a little planning, hard work, and a whole lot of love, our gardens will flourish, provide us with nourishment, beauty, and a deeper connection to the earth.
Finally, I’ll leave you with this poem:
TRUST IN SPRING
As the snow melts slowly into the ground,
And winter’s grip still lingers ’round,
The gardener’s heart may start to sink,
But don’t give up, don’t let it shrink.
For on this day, the equinox of spring,
The promise of new life it does bring,
And though the soil may still be cold,
The garden’s story has yet to unfold.
With hope and patience, and a little care,
The seedlings grow, the earth will bear,
And soon enough, the buds will break,
And the garden will come alive, make no mistake.
So do not fret, do not despair,
For spring is here, and it will repair,
All the damage that last winter brought,
And the garden will bloom as it ought.
So plant your seeds, tend your land,
And trust in nature’s guiding hand,
For soon enough, your garden will sing,
And the joy of spring it will bring.
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
