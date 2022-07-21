Twenty applications for Alaska aquatic farm permits were received by the state by the April 30 deadline.

That’s the highest number in 17 years, said Flip Pryor, statewide aquaculture section chief at the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game, which issues the permits.  

