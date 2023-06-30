For last week’s Tapestry column, I decided to talk with local people about their departed fathers and the valuable lessons they taught them. Because of the voluminous responses, I was not able to condense the tributes into one column.
In fact, I think I have enough material to last much of the summer. So here we go with Part 2. Because of space constraints, the column will be continued in my next Tapestry as well.
JUNIOR CROSS
Lisa Poulos, who currently lives off island but has strong ties to Kodiak, conjures up an image of her father, Edwin (Junior) Cross, chatting with fellow fishermen while he delivered his catch.
“I can remember standing there, looking up at him with the sunlight throwing sparkling reflections off the water,” recalled Lisa. “Me shielding the rays of sun from my eyes while it warmed my face, listening to the water lap against the dock… all the while not caring how long the talking might last because I was with my daddy.
“From the time I was a very little girl my daddy has been a hero to me. So many early memories of time spent on the Newport (Oregon) waterfront in gear sheds, coffee shops, machine shops; countless time spent on so many boats; hours of waiting while long conversations were had with fellow fishermen on the docks.
“As I listened to him talk, I can remember thinking how wise he was,” said Lisa.
“Daddy encouraged us always. Because of my parents (Junior and Peggy Cross) I don’t remember a time in my life when I did not think I was capable of doing whatever I set my mind to.
“At 16 years old, he took me on a catcher processor in the Bering Sea and had me cook for a 30-man crew, three months — seven days a week, four meals a day. My paycheck at the end of that summer was $2,900. Daddy always told us hard work with little pay was good for our character.
“At 17, just after graduating, I worked for him in Alabama on his Golden Gulf crab venture.
“At 19, I started my first business with my dad cheering me on. Because of him, I was never afraid to try new things. His voice would sound in my ear: ‘Do your best. That’s all I expect.’
“He indulged us in our endeavors. At the age of 14 I wanted my private pilot’s license, so (Dad) enrolled me in ground school and taught me the ropes. Daddy often let me fly our plane,” said Lisa.
“Some of my best and favorite memories are times when he was home from fishing. The sky was blue with no wind. He would say, ‘It’s a beautiful day to go flying,’ and off we would go. We didn’t get those chances near enough but they will forever be precious memories,” said Lisa.
“I learned a great deal about business practices working alongside my dad: the importance of honesty, ethics [and] building solid relationships.
“Above all, he taught me the value of always treating people the way that we would like to be treated. He conducted himself in that manner throughout all his dealings, even though it cost him more than once,” said Lisa.
He loved his family with a quiet strength and tucked his love into every corner and every moment possible throughout our lives,” said Lisa.
ELDON LESTER
Gary Lester remembers his father, Eldon Lester, as a practical man.
“He was always keeping in touch with what’s going on,” said Gary. “He taught practical lessons. He stepped up and said what was needed to be said.”
Eldon served in the Navy during World War II, operating the radio on a ship.
After the War, he returned to his home in Oregon.
Given an opportunity to help his relative, Art Kaiser, owner of the original Beachcombers, Eldon, his wife Lila and their children moved to Kodiak.
Eldon went into business for himself when he and Bill Chriss created Island Electronics in the 1960s. Their main clientele was boat owners.
Eldon also owned the Honda dealership in downtown Kodiak. He sold Hondas, trail bikes and other all-terrain vehicles.
The 1964 Good Friday earthquake and tsunami wiped out Eldon’s business, but soon he took on other business opportunities.
He worked as a liquor distributor for Alaska Distributors for at least 15 years, and started a business called Kodiak Amusement, which was eventually taken over by his son, Ken Lester.
In spite of setbacks, Eldon Lester kept on going.
“He said that in your life, you’re going to be traveling down the road (when) things are really good,” said Gary. But Eldon added that misfortune is bound to come. In those times, you’re going to stumble and fall. But you have to get back on the straight and narrow path.
“’You’re going to go up and go down, but make sure you learn to take the good with the bad,’” Eldon taught.
FRED KATELNIKOFF
Gary’s wife, Sandra Katelnikoff Lester, appreciated her dad Fred Katelnikoff’s good work ethic, which he instilled in all of his children — boys and girls.
“He taught us the very basic principles of carpentry, how to fix electrical appliances” and other things.
In Fred’s teaching, he said, “‘Always remember, no matter what you’re doing, measure twice and cut once. Once you cut, it’s irreversible.’”
Fred was a master of many skills.
He was a fisherman, boat builder, the fire chief in the village of Larsen Bay and was involved in tribal and city politics.
While serving in the U.S. Army, Fred saw action on Attu Island during World War II.
“He was a great instructor — a kind and gentle man,” said Sandra.
The most valuable lesson learned from her dad was the importance of love. He had a love of people; not just his family, but those outside of the Katelnikoff circle.
“He was kind and generous and funny,” said Sandra.
He married a widow, Sophie Naumoff, who had children from a previous marriage. Fred helped raise them as well as the children he had with her.
“He was so kind and generous — a great provider,” said Sandra.
He raised many other children besides his own, said Sandra. “He loved kids.”
The Katelnikoffs lived in Karluk, Ouzinkie and Larsen Bay.
Fred also loved music.
Fred was adept at playing the accordion, mandolin, piano, organ and guitar. He played in a band at community functions.
While living in Ouzinkie, Fred enjoyed going to dances in the village of Afognak. Since the dances were often planned on the spur of the moment, Fred devised a way to find out if he should go through the trouble of rowing all the way to the village. There were no telephones or telegraphs to make contact with the Afognak people, so he climbed to the top of a tree of Spruce Island. “If he saw light flashing on the beach in Afognak,” he knew there would be a dance the following night, said Sandra.
Fred “taught us to love one another. He was a very special man. I’m so thankful that he was my dad.”
