Throughout the ages, philosophers have asked “What is the measure of a good man or woman?”
As Kodiak people reflect over the life of long-time resident and businessman, Glenn Dick, they come up with endearing qualities that make for a good epitaph.
Glenn was the owner of Arc ’n’ Spark Welding on Shelikof for many years. The business was sold before his death. Because of his business, Glenn was well known in the fishing community
“Glenn was all about quality,” said Scott Pillans, owner of Scott’s Plumbing and Heating Service. Scott came to Kodiak in 1978 as a young man, looking for a job. Glenn hired him.
Scott said that having somebody, such as Glenn, instilling him with professional knowledge was “cool and important.”
Scott recalls that, when he and Glenn were webbing crab pots, he demonstrated how knots could be tight enough to hold the pots together.
Filomeno File (FELa) Bravo was hired by Glenn when he needed an experienced welder. However, welding was not in File’s resume. However, says Anna, File’s wife, Glenn took him in. He was a greenhorn in the trade, but Glenn “saw potential in him, said Anna.
Glenn “had the patience to teach him to and take him in. He needed someone to crank out crab pots. He was so patient,” said Anna.
Glenn was committed to the fishermen who patronized his business, and it was that industry that brought him to Kodiak in the early 1970’s.
Glenn and his brother-in-law, Dave Kennedy, fished on the F/V Pioneer which had fished around Kodiak as far back as 1914.
Before Glenn and his wife, Beth, created Arc ’n’ Spark welding service in 1978, he worked at several jobs in the Kodiak area..
I met Glenn and his family when I came to Kodiak in 1978 to work at the Kodiak Christian School. Glenn was on its board of directors. On Friday evenings, the Dicks, another couple and myself got together to play games.
In 2012 I was hired by Glenn as a clerk at Arc ’n’ Spark.
Glenn considered his employees to be extended family. As his daughter, Ginger Duncan points out, he covered the cost of a great many corporate retreats, hunting, and fishing trips for his workers and their families.
Glenn hardly went anywhere without one of his dogs by his side. He often said that it was too bad that dogs didn’t have the same lifespan as humans. If that were the case, we wouldn’t have to go through the painful experience of seeing our pets die at a relatively young age.
At times Glenn wondered if it would be more beneficial to leave Kodiak and set up business elsewhere. But he chose to remain here because he loved the outdoors and felt this was a good place to make a life for his family.
The Dicks’ daughter, Adrienne, recalls that her father was “very selfless and the most important thing to him was living like God wants us to live.
“He helped so many people because of his concern for others,” said daughter, Crystal Guana. “Even when people took advantage of him, he would continue giving because he felt he should do what he could.”
Pillans calls Glenn a “man of great faith.” This came to his attention when he and Glenn were hauling a load of crab pots into town inGlenn’s old Chevy. “He was just cruising. I was scared. Glenn) said, ‘Don’t worry. The Lord’s going to take care of us.’
“That guy was so true to his faith,” said Pillans, who also recalled sitting at the Dicks’ table one night when Glenn put his hand on the Bible and said that God’s Word was something to put faith in.
Knowing his time on this earth was short, Glenn wanted the community to know that "The earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof..." (taken from Psalm 24:1
Glenn reflected that he came to Kodiak to seek his fortune and “it became my privilege to work beside and among you for over 50 years."
Crystal said her dad “was ever desirous of pointing people the cross” of Christ.
“In his capacity as a welding shop owner and crane truck operator, Glenn Dick served the needs of virtually every facet of the Kodiak community.”
Glenn was also very generous in giving struggling fishermen more time to catch up on their accounts than would be considered standards, said Crystal. “Several of those folks have expressed to the family that they attribute their success to his patience.
Glenn financially supported the high school welding class and was a frequent donor to a number of charitable organizations. “He was especially supportive of local churches, as his deepest desire was always to exemplify and share the love of Jesus to everyone he encountered,” said Crystal. He served as a deacon at the Assembly of God church over a few decades, and was a founding member of the Kodiak Christian School.
The Dicks’ daughter, Adrienne, said her dad “was the most selfless person I’ve ever known and the most important thing to him was living like God wants each of us to live.
“He chose to remain in Kodiak throughout various employment changes because he loved the outdoors and felt this was a good place to make a life for his family,” she said.
The Dicks’ daughters have many fond memories of numerous family camping trips over the years, fishing and four-wheeling at various beaches and rivers accessible from the road system.
Through his many years as a welder, Glenn’s lungs were compromised. He and his wife, Beth, both tested positive for Covid.
After receiving a grim prognosis from a doctor in the hospital, Glenn chose to spend his remaining days in his own home, tended to by his loving wife and daughters. Glenn shared with his family that,while in the hospital, he saw a vision of beautiful green fields, separated by a diagonal line. He told his family that he knew that if he stepped over that line, he wouldn’t be suffering any more, but would be in the presence of Jesus. But Glenn also realized that his family would be hurting due to his absence. So Glenn chose to turn back. When Glenn was home, he told Adrienne his earthly father was calling him to follow him into Heaven. But again, he turned away to stay with his family.
“After all his years of hard work, Glenn was eager to see his Savior Jesus,” said Beth. “He had shared often in the preceding months, ‘I just want to go home’ to Heaven.
Now that Glenn Dick has been laid to rest, we ask “What is the measure of this man?”
He loved this island community. His family says that he was grateful to God for bringing him and his family to the “beautiful island of Kodiak, and for the interactions he enjoyed with the incredible people of this community.
“While he knew beyond the shadow of a doubt that he was a precious child of the King, it cannot be overstated that this humble man had no idea how many people held him in such high regard,” said daughter, Ginger Duncan, "When Glenn Dick crosses your mind, please remember his principles of realizing that every relationship, every thing, and every breath we are given is a gift from our Creator, to be accepted with gratitude and spent loving others, as Christ first loved us….I, for one, am freshly committed to living every day in a way that brings honor to both my Heavenly Father and my precious earthly Father. There will be a hole in the heart of this town with my father’s passing, but those of us who call Jesus our Lord and Savior have the comfort of knowing some day we will reunite and rejoice together in Heaven.”
“I loved my life with Glenn,” said Scott Pillans.
Glenn “was such a wonderful, kind person,” said Anna Bravo. “He was a good man,” said Fili.
A Celebration of Life for Glenn will take place Saturday evening, April 2 at St. Mary's gym. People are welcome to bring finger foods or desserts for after the service.
