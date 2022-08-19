1 Corinthians 4:7-10 (NIV) — “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this
all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not
crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”
What is the treasure?
Some would say it’s our testimony of what God has done for us.
A saying I have for myself is, “Not how great we become but how through Christ we overcome.”
The commentaries basically say, “What is this treasure? We carry this glorious gospel in our earthen vessels.”
So, if we were to search this out, Judges Chapter 7 tells us about Gideon taking 300 men against Midianite invaders. Each carried a trumpet, a torch and an earthen vessel (something like a clay pitcher).
The events are Biblical. My personal take away is the image of Christian believers as the treasured vessels carrying the light of the Holy Spirit in word and deed. We carry the salvation message, and they’ll know us by our love.
John 13:34-35 — “A new command I give you: love one another as I have loved you so you must love one another. By all this all men will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
Not only the words of the message but by the actions of love and charity.
The simplicity of the Gospel often escapes us. We overthink or in our own way over complicate
things.
For example: “Jesus loves me this I know for the Bible tells me so.”
Yes, it’s part of a kid’s chorus but do we believe it, or do we need to complicate it? Some say, “My world is complicated by duties and responsibilities to my family, my work, community, and you want me to be comforted by a few words from a children’s chorus?”
Actually, Yes!
Consider several Scriptures upon which that little chorus may be based on.
Romans 10:9-10 — “That if you confess with your mouth Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified and with your mouth that you confess and are saved.”
Jesus said in John 14:1 — “You believe in God: Believe also in me.”
I kinda like the way the King James Version says our opening Scripture. “We are troubled on
every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair.”
Why is the Apostle Paul able to write that? Why can we use something as simple as a children’s
chorus to encourage us? Not too long ago there was a catchphrase that was very popular in regard to various types of training: “Back to Basics.”
So, what I’m suggesting is when our circumstances — health, wealth, temptation, and trials — seem to hit us the hardest, break it down to something simple — some point you can focus on.
Jeremiah 33:3 — “Call to Me and I will answer you. I will show you great and mighty things that you do not know.”
Jonah 2:2 — “In my distress I called out to the Lord, and He answered me.”
Jeremiah 29:11 — “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not harm you. Plans to give you a hope and a future.”
Do we believe what the Bible says, or don’t we?
God is faithful, are we?
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
