Walter Sargent, Jr.
He will be missed, but never forgotten, because you cannot forget a Legend.
Walter Fredrick Sargent, Jr. was born in Juneau on May 22, 1937, to parents Jennie Heitman and Walter Sargent Sr. Just five days past his 86th birthday on May 27, 2023, with his loving wife Linda and daughters, Gwen and Joanne around him, his ever faithful pup Scotty, laying within touch, gazing out over the ocean he loved so well, Walter Sargent passed peacefully away.
Walter is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda, and two daughters, Gwen Sargent and Joanne Ward. Grandchildren are Josh Sargent, Arnold Jones, Metha Jones, and Walter Jones. Great Grandchildren are Kaleeah Sargent, Naomi and Lennon Jones, Walter and Lincoln Jones, Zander and Kolka Jones, Logan, Drew and Carlee Finley. Siblings are Morris Sargent (deceased), Carol Sather (deceased), Robin McCuiston (deceased) and Merry Whitten. Numerous nephews and Nieces including Darren Palmer, Jennifer Dechaak, Rob McCuiston, Lauren McCuiston , and Ian McCuiston, Kimberly Sargent, Trish Sargent, David Whitten, Paul Dagostino, Mark Dagostino (deceased), Phoenix Dagostino, Drew Dagostino, Alexis Dagostino, Nickolas Dagostino, and Neala Whitten.
The year Alaska became a state, in 1959, Walter Sargent wanted to serve his country and travel, so he enlisted in the U.S. Army. By doing so, Walter F. Sargent gained some notoriety and became:
— The first Alaskan Native from the State of Alaska to enlist in the U.S. Military Regular Army (RA) voluntarily, not drafted
— to become a paratrooper in the elite 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) (Screaming Eagles)
Walter attended U.S. Army Basic Training in Ft. Lewis, Washington, and after attended paratrooper advanced training in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina. Walter served stateside for a short while before he was transferred to the heart of Europe, France.
Many people have spoken of Walter as a man who never left an opportunity unexplored. In France this was quickly evident. Although assigned to Personnel and Payroll duties, he discovered that joining the U.S. Army Color Guard was enough to exempt him from other, less favorable duties. So, he enlisted his lifelong friend Willie Ramirez to join him. They enjoyed an occasional duty raising and lowering the flags at official ceremonies rather than endless days of picking up cigarette butts and kitchen police.
But as it would be in Walter style, the adventure didn’t end there! Near their base was a first-class European Ski Resort in Garmish, Germany. Soldiers like to ski. Walter decided he liked to ski too, so he managed to get himself assigned to the Garmish Ski Patrol as his official duties. Imagine, a young, handsome, Alaskan on the Ski Patrol of a first-class European Resort was a ticket to Paradise and no doubt Walter found a way to have fun.
But he couldn’t ski in summer, so Walter discovered the wonders of golf. It was here he developed his lifelong passion for the sport. He and Willie would often travel to La Rochelle, in the Southwest of France, for excellent seafood in fine restaurants, and rounds of stimulating golf on world class courses. While many GI’s stayed with American meals in the Mess Hall, Walter preferred the exquisite gourmet foods of Europe. Walter also became quite a wine connoisseur while he was in France.
Years later, after discharge from the service, Willie recalls linking up with Walt, re-establishing their friendship as if no time had passed at all. Even though they hadn’t seen each other for years, they were friends. Friends for many decades, Willie remembers how Walt’s kindness and generosity stood out.
Upon returning to Alaska, and his beloved Kodiak Island, he once again reconnected to the sea. Walter grew up fishing, was a skilled navigator, and a successful fisher. He then began a lifelong passion for the challenges and rigors of commercial fishing the waters of the Kodiak Archipelago.
He was a phenomenal skipper, one of the very best! Walters skills and his knowledge of boats and the sea made him successful. Early on he had “Lady Lu”, then “Major”, and now “Afognak Strait”, each of his boats have been marked by good humor and strong morale. A rare quality, Walt knew how to treat people, treated them as if they mattered.
Walter understood the importance of compassion and respect and throughout the years he became a mentor to many. He shared his insights, experiences, skills, and his poise. Walt was cool and collected regardless of treacherous currents and unexpected waves. His ability to remain in control and focused in a storm, or in cold so fierce the crab legs froze off when they were pulled aboard, was what gave his crew confidence to keep fishing. Pulling in black cod in late March when the currents are fierce, the water deep, and weather violently and unpredictable was possible because Walter Sargent was their Captain.
Calm, focused, unflappable.
Mostly.
Mike Friccero has been fishing with Walter for many seasons and agrees that Walter is hard to upset.
Except when it came to Lattes.
One day, in the Bering Strait, Walter discovered parts of his latte machine were missing. Mike and the crew were quick to notice Walter wasn’t handling this particular crisis well. After an hour or so of storming and swearing Walt eventually found the culprit in a galley drawer and tranquility was restored. But it had been ugly.
Crews from then on made absolutely certain the latte machine was not only working, but a back-up was aboard!
What made Walter successful was his ability to remain focused on his goals, maintaining a clear vision of where he wanted to go. Unlike many, Walter understood risk and understood he must invest in himself, have faith in himself to be successful.
Walter and Linda traveled the U.S., often, visiting Hawaii where they enjoyed endless rounds of golf with close friends. They loved to play golf and they continued their love affair with fine food and wine wherever they went.
In his later years, Walter was content to take his dogs, Scotty and Lulu, for a walk each morning at Swampy Acres or any one of the wonder walking trails on Kodiak, have lunch down at the American Legion where he had been past Commander. He so enjoyed his morning lattes and sitting in the dining room enjoying the magnificent views of the sea from his home. In the afternoon he enjoyed a popsicle or two, having grand family dinners and of course watching a slew of TV shows including “Jeopardy”, “Wheel of Fortune”, and “Castle.” A family favorite was helping to put jigsaw puzzles together in the dining room. The music of Jack Johnson often filled the house and car and gave him joy and happiness. Walter and Linda loved to travel but the greatest pleasure was reserved for having many grandchildren and great grandchildren around the house. All of his children were beloved and welcome in Walter’s home.
Looking back over a life, there are currents that shape a person’s journey through this existence. For Walter F. Sargent, his heritage as an Alutiiq/Sugpiaq Native stands out. He knew inherently the importance of sharing indigenous knowledge, practicing balance, compassion, respect, and acceptance. This pride for where he came from gave Walter a code to follow, a way to be in the present while honoring his ancestors. Walter was man who believed in himself and who believed in the decency of others. He was a man about whom family, friends, neighbors, and acquaintances would say: Walter Sargent was a good man, a gentle and kind man, a generous man, who cared deeply for his family, and who made life better for those around him. The only true immortality is in the memories of those we leave behind.
Walter Sargent is a legend because he understood that only three things really matter in life: You take personal responsibility for all you do, both good and bad; you consistently reach out to help others, and you know that love is the center of everything.
