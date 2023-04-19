Fools Rush In

PHYLLIS MORAITIS Photo

Kodiak newcomer Dan Arnett got last Saturday’s Galley Tables started by sharing soulful, raspy vocals accompanied by his guitar.

Last Saturday’s Galley Tables event, themed “Fools Rush In,” featured seven people, seven minutes each, telling seven stories.

The donation at the door of the St. Mary’s gym was a bargain, no matter the dollars dropped. The volunteer effort is just that — volunteer. These are not professional actors, just local people sharing local narratives. 

