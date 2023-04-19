Last Saturday’s Galley Tables event, themed “Fools Rush In,” featured seven people, seven minutes each, telling seven stories.
The donation at the door of the St. Mary’s gym was a bargain, no matter the dollars dropped. The volunteer effort is just that — volunteer. These are not professional actors, just local people sharing local narratives.
The physical features of the auditorium resembled an underground, New York-styled club.
Dan Arnett, a newcomer to Kodiak, opened the night’s performance with guitar playing and soulful, raspy vocals. He set the tone for the narratives that followed with songs by Guy Clark and John Prine, as well as some originals. “It was an honor to be here, and I love Kodiak,” he said.
Sara Loewen, one of the volunteers, said: “I think the magic of the Galley Tables has something to do with people being open and brave enough to share their stories, and an audience listening with such warmth, attention and appreciation to those stories.”
The series of seven began with Naphtali Fields-Forbes, who rushed in and found love. She took a chance, and with her now husband at her side, told the narrative of finding him through a series of sweet and charming events. She said, “As someone who only comes to Kodiak in the summertime, it was great to see friends new and old.”
Next, Andy Ozols told the story of a childhood friend, Wally, who seemed to rush in as children fearlessly do. Said Ozols: “This is the best audience in the world; they want to be entertained. They laugh and cry with you, and are very forgiving.”
Craig Dagen spoke about how he got to Kodiak — when fools rush in. After 102 applications, he began his career at 38 as a firefighter. Finding himself in Anchorage and then Kodiak, he is not sorry he rushed in. He said: “The universe gives you gifts; I have found that you must have the courage to seize that moment, that opportunity. While people could have thought me a fool for rushing in, the reality is I am living my best life here.”
Lindsey Glenn rushed into Ironman and shared stories about the daunting training that followed. She said: “Storytelling is super important and brings us together as a community. After my story, I had a great conversation with someone who had a similar experience. What a great way to make connections (and find training partners).”
Intermission was filled with more of Arnett’s sweet vocal styling.
Liz Fleming then explained how she rushed into Kodiak, and feels her million-dollar views are worth it. She said, “My beeches and mountains are five minutes away.”
Ellamy Tiller talked about not rushing in; she was the girl that planned. She was also the girl that sang quietly. Music — her first love — came to her by chance at the Rendezvous when she got up on stage. Her impromptu debut led to a great music career. She said: “It is the things we plan for the least that impact us the most.”
Paul VanDyke spoke about taking chances and meeting friends. He said, “In the theme of tonight, sometimes you just have to be a fool and take a chance on possibilities.”
Since Galley Table’s themes are intentionally abstract, they can be interpreted in a variety of different ways. Last Saturday, each narrative was unique, each voice a mini show in a series of seven performances.
The history of this rich tradition reminds us: We are our stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.