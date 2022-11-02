With Halloween just behind us some of you may have witnessed some rendition of a situation where children were asked to share their haul of candy with others. Picture the following scene:
At a private Halloween party there are several adults and four children. The host has a small bag of candies prepared for each child. It does not take a lot of parental prowess to know that each bag of candy has to contain the same amount and kinds of candy or there will be discontent among the children.
In other words, the candy has to be divided equally to be fair. If one child was to get more, and others fewer or less desirable candies, and the children are all seeing who was given what, they immediately compare and determine if the candy distribution was unfair.
In this scenario of free candy, fair means that every child ends up with an equal share.
In another scenario Mike and Jonny, who are best friends, decide to go trick or treating together.
Because Mike still has a commitment, Jonny decides to join his younger sister for a short round
near his house and then meet Mike and continue in his friend’s neighborhood. At the end of the night the two friends compare their haul and Jonny has a bigger pile owing to his earlier start. In this case, however, the uneven distribution of candy was caused by an uneven effort in acquiring these resources; Jonny has more because he worked harder.
It is likely that Mike will accept that outcome without feeling that it is unfair. It depends on the personalities of the two friends whether Jonny shares all or part of his extra haul with Mike.
Even without parental interference, children have an inherent sense of fairness and will divide resources (albeit not always perfectly) even if they are too young to articulate or handle the math problem of division.
Do animals also have this sense of fairness? Anyone with more than one dog in the household can attest to scenes of jealousy between the household pets. However, in the same kind of scene as with the children above, I would bet our dogs would eat all of what they got before immediately eyeing the other dog’s pile of goodies to see if there was a chance to get more for themselves at the other dog’s expense.
This would indicate that the dogs act primarily for their own benefit.
Nonetheless, studies have shown that if one pet gets treated for a specific trick while another watches this and does not receive the same reward, that animal will cease cooperation.
I read about some bats that, when they return to the roost after a night of very successful foraging, will share some of their food by regurgitating it for other bats that did not fare so well. It was explained that these bats could only store a small amount of energy and relied on frequent meals.
Further, the disadvantage of giving up a little energy for the well-fed bat was less than the advantage of getting some energy for the food-deprived bat. When you think about it this is theroot of all socialistic thinking in democracies. We are stronger as a group, and we invest in the health of the group.
Thus, the sharing of food in the social group was an investment into the future where one might need assistance from the group. This concept is like paying for an insurance plan in case one needs assistance with a bad situation in the future.
It is also a form of investment for the future to care for one’s young and injured in a social group so that they can grow or recover to the benefit of all.
We know that in cod, the older fish lead a mixed-age school to seasonal feeding grounds. Many birds will gather food not only for themselves and their young chicks, but also for a mate that is left with the job of guarding the nest. There is a fine line here between necessary cooperation for the sake of survival and propagation, and a sense of fairness.
Even if some of these examples do not come from a sense of fairness, science articles often theorize that the sense of fairness in resource division is a necessity to harmonious living in a group and all social animals have some version of it.
So, why does our world seem so unfair to so many? In our modern daily lives direct interactions like the gathering and sharing of food are usually masked by several intermediate steps: A fisherman may work on a boat owned by someone else and get a certain amount of money for their work. The fish is sold to a processor, goes through several steps of pre-processing and value-addition until sold in dinner portions at a store far away from its origin. Any person can buy the fish, provided they have money, regardless of where that money came from.
In other words, in our modern society the reward (fish) has been disconnected from the source (fishing). In fact, the person buying the fish may have spent their day selling pencils, and the fisherman may have spent part of his money buying pencils, but the two have never met to discuss each other’s needs.
Most of our resource acquisition is through giving money for a product or service. In turn, we acquire the money for providing a service or product. You don’t even have to hand over any bills or coins anymore; you just stick a plastic card into a slot or click on a few buttons on your computer. The transaction is completely impersonal; you never have to see another face, talk to a voice, or react to an emotion.
I just spent a night at a bed and breakfast in Anchorage and I never met the host; everything was done online. This system has lost the social setting for approval and disapproval of conduct.
In other words, the transactions are far removed from the visual control of the group members who check if the resources are divided equally and fairly. Have you ever felt that the bill you were presented with after seeing a doctor, a lawyer, or getting a coffee was unfairly high? Who did you complain to?
The only representative you were likely to reach had no authority to change the price. Your complaint most likely ran on dry ground. Like most, you may have paid the bill just to get it off your mind because the system deprives you of your right to question its fairness. All you are left with is the unhelpful realization that life isn’t fair.
If you are left feeling frustrated because you have been dealt unfairly, the representative of the institution that caused your complaint is most likely unable to help you. Many interactions with your phone provider, government, insurance, court, bank or employer are completely automated and impersonal. These are the beginnings of artificial intelligence, which has no concept of fairness and is profit oriented for the benefit of a private entity, not socially motivated for the benefit of the group.
I used to get very upset at this unfairness of our modern interactions. However, getting upset or angry at something outside of our power to change is unhealthy and unhelpful. At this time, large corporations handle most of our business transactions; that is the world we live in. It takes a lot of energy to shift the makings of the world, and this wrong may just be too much for me to Change.
Wisdom dictates that if a problem is too big to solve, you break it down into smaller chunks and twiddle away in the right direction until perhaps the threshold is built to make a significant change. Thus, what I can do is choose how I act and react in this scenario.
It does not work for all interactions, but I get a little satisfaction out of making my dealings local, choosing business interactions with as few middlemen as possible, so that if something seems unfair I can interact with someone to get it right.
A good step in this direction may be the Christmas shopping season: If more of the Christmas gift money goes to neighbors and community members who are putting their genius toward making and baking things and less goes to large corporations like Amazon and GCI, the money will stay in our community, which will also have checks and balances in place to insure the morality and fairness of the interactions.
