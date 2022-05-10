The prolific pink salmon is the most abundant salmon species in the North Pacific Ocean. That, and the fact that their life cycle is on a strict two-year timer, make them a great bellwether species for climate change.
The Pacific Arctic Ocean, which is the northern Bering and Chukchi seas combined, is among the most rapidly warming places on earth. Its ecosystem is transforming before our eyes. Cod and pollock are moving north. Sockeye salmon returns to Bristol Bay have been at all-time high numbers, while returns of chum and chinook salmon have crashed, leaving subsistence users and commercial fishermen in dire straits.
Meanwhile, the ever-opportunistic pink salmon seems to be moving up as well. Using air temperatures in Nome as a proxy for water temperatures, scientists have linked higher pink salmon production in the northeastern Bering Sea with warmer temperatures.
Pink salmon have been found in the Pacific Arctic for thousands of years, but in relatively small numbers. The chillier fresh waters in northern rivers are not conducive to early pink salmon survival. That has been changing as the Arctic warms. Warmer fresh water environments have resulted in higher survival rates for hatching pink salmon fry. In the marine environment first-year juveniles are finding sea temperatures that encourage growth, as well as large quantities of high quality prey. This means high freshwater survival has combined with high salt water survival in their first year of life. Pink salmon that survive their first year have a high likelihood of surviving their second year, too, and become spawning adults. This has resulted in more adult spawners returning their natal streams.
When that larger number of spawning adults returns to their original streams, they are finding larger and larger areas with warmer conditions that favor increased survival of their young. This feedback loop of ever-increasing numbers of adults returning to spawn in ever-expanding grounds will almost certainly continue as long as the amount of warmer freshwater habitat continues to increase.
So if the Arctic does continue to warm, there is every reason to think that conditions for pink salmon survival will continue to improve. It could also mean that the even-number year class, which seems to do better in cooler waters and is now the dominant year class in the north, might be eclipsed by the odd-number year class, as it has in waters to the south.
This, and the movement of subarctic species into arctic waters, could have a huge impact on subsistence and commercial users in the north. The present day dearth of chum and chinook salmon in the drainages of the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers is having a devastating effect on residents there, who have depended on harvesting the bounty of the natural world for thousands of years. But salmon was not always their preferred species of fish. Species like aanaakliq, or broad whitefish, were thought to be finer fare, and the salmon were even considered a nuisance where they interfered with them upriver. Chum salmon got their nickname “dogs” because they were used mostly as dog food in the past. This has changed in recent times, with salmon becoming a staple. In the absence of chums and chinooks there is good reason to believe that pink salmon could become an important subsistence food in the future for the entire region.
Until that time, though, things continue to look grim for salmon returning to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. The Federal Subsistence Board recently announced it will take over management of the Yukon River salmon fishery in waters that flow through federal lands, after a request from the Holy Cross Tribe, the Native Village of Eagle, and two Yukon River residents. Only residents who live alongside the river will be able to subsistence fish in federal waters. The Board based its decision on the expectation that runs will continue to be historically low.
Chinook runs in the region have been consistently low since 2007. But residents of the region had been able to count on chum salmon to fill the gap, that is until 2020, when they began a very sharp decline.
Why? Trawl bycatch is commonly singled out as being potentially detrimental to salmon runs, and indeed chinook bycatch for trawlers is severely curtailed for that reason. If Bering Sea trawlers catch too many chinooks their season could abruptly end. So they avoid chinook salmon at all costs. Non-chinook bycatch is tallied, but there is no amount that will shut down the fishery. Non-chinook bycatch is almost entirely chum salmon. So it seems reasonable to link low abundance in the Yukon and Kuskoquim to high bycatch of chums in the Bering Sea.
The problem with that assumption is that where they are caught by trawlers chum salmon from all over the hemisphere are all mixed up. Only about 16% of them are from Coastal Western Alaska, and of those, probably less than 1% are bound for the Yukon. The rest is mostly hatchery fish from Japan. It has been speculated that those hatchery fish are competing with wild fish, with the wild fish coming out on the short end.
The fact is they just don’t know. It could be that the rising temperatures that are potentially beneficial for pinks are harmful to chums. At this point they don’t even know at what point in their life cycles the chum are dying. Until they figure that out, there’s no way of telling what is killing them. Despite their dramatic decline up north, chum salmon are not considered overfished or endangered anywhere in Alaska.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.