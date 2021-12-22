Once a year, Christmas happens, whether you like it or not. Over the years I have tried several versions of celebrating the big day: Big and small, with and without friends, embracing or trying to avoid it. No other holiday is quite such a big deal, but Christmas is everywhere because it has turned from a religious holiday into a cultural event. But the celebration of family and kindness comes with a sober reminder for almost every hurt in our hearts. Loved ones who have passed away are missed and strained family relations are especially difficult to maneuver at these times. As much as Christmas is presented by the media as a festival of joy and giving there are many members of our society who do not feel those emotions. True to our Western culture, Christmas has become a big money maker and commercial flurry. In a magnificent show of capitalism, it turns our good nature, the spirit of compassion and sharing, and the need for friends and family into business.
It is funny, but the plays and stories around Christmas — think of the recently performed play “Miracle on 34th Street,” “The Nutcracker,” “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” “Elf” and many others — like to highlight that the true spirit of Christmas is not captured in the biggest, most fancily wrapped gift box but in the details of the relationships, intentions and interactions that come with it. In other words: How we treat the ones we live with and love.
True to the nature of this column, I asked myself about the act of giving in the animal world. Animals give presents, but because we are bad at understanding their communications, we can only guess at the intent behind the presents. When my dog puts a bone or a toy into my lap, I assume she wants to play with me. Often, that is not the case, she just wants to get some tender attention. Another example of gift giving in animals is the presentation of food or nesting materials in birds. I have seen male birds carry sticks, padding materials or marine debris to their female partners and present them in a fashion that warrants the interpretation of pride. Here, too, it makes sense to believe that the male bird is hoping for some kind of favorable standing in the eyes of that bird woman. A step further along that idea of a gift for reproductive favors is the octopus: the male literally presents a package with sperm to his chosen female. But let’s return to humans and the giving spirit.
Expressing emotions is never easy and depending on your personality, it can be difficult. “Love” is not really one, but rather a potpourri of emotions, a place in our imagination, and a choice, peppered by every misunderstanding, personal insecurity and a suite of past experiences that can kill or kindle the magic of the moment. All this is a feast for any predator trying to snatch a profit or just a little crumb of the cake for a good cause. Commercial enterprises go to great lengths to make us believe that the answer to all our worries can be gift-wrapped and placed under a tree decorated with new lights and sweets. I think it is possible that we can put the heavier subjects of our lives aside for a while and bathe in the moment, and that is what embracing Christmas may be. However, the very box that was meant to mend a relationship or bring joy can have a little gremlin in it.
What if the gift is not something the recipient appreciates? What if you got it all wrong? At a recent performance (Royal Wood) the performer told the audience that the problem with any relationship is that the other person is not you — they don’t think like you, and they may not understand your good intentions or motives. I once gave my child a bicycle for Christmas only to receive a reaction of dead silence and poorly covered frustration at receiving something he did not ask for. Years later we gave that bike away; it had never been used. The wrong gift can leave both, the recipient and the giver in a less joyful state than no gift at all. On a funny side note, the word “gift” in German means “poison.”
Most adults will find a way to fulfill the smaller wishes in their lives. If I really want those new winter boots, I find a way to get them and cherish them. Harder are the relationships: How do I express to a family member how much they mean to me? How do I make a person feel the love in giving? The giving starts with the giver. I would even argue that it is more about the giver than the recipient. Something in the psychology of most people rewards compassion and the act of giving. The best feeling comes from finding the gift that really fits the recipient. One way to start thinking about that right gift is by thinking about the connection you have to the person you are trying to get a gift: a common memory, a common interest, a joke once shared or a cultural preference. For adults, the more your gift says “This is for you and I thought of you when I bought/made this,” the more it can strengthen the positive energy between you. This can also go wrong if what you think connects you is a memory or personality trait the receiver would rather not be reminded of. Gifts are difficult, and against common belief, a lot of people don’t like surprises. There is nothing wrong with asking what someone might like or if they would like the thing you are looking at.
Love is also about showing respect for the other’s beliefs without allowing them to disregard your own core beliefs. Christmas time is fundraising time for almost every nonprofit organization in existence. The spirit of giving loosens people’s wallets and can help with successful fundraising campaigns. I don’t know about you, but if I donated to every organization that asks, I could probably no longer afford the ingredients for the family Christmas cookies. How to approach this dilemma? I do want to “help” the whales, and monk seals that are threatened by extinction without intervention and I do support several political agendas to save Alaska’s pristine places, and I do care about poor people. How do you scratch the itch of giving to the better causes in the world without finding yourself supporting the flood of junk mail in your inbox or inadvertently supporting a scam? I feel that the answer is the same as in the thought process before giving a gift: the more involved you are, the more effective and directed your giving.
This year, I made a choice to embrace the Christmas spirit. That does not mean anything huge; it is a mindset rather than a to-do list. Is there anything you are working on improving about yourself? It is difficult to break our habits and patterns in the ways we deal with each other. One word of advice to anyone is: be good to your Santa’s and Christmas elves, whoever they are. In families, putting on a Christmas party is a lot of work! How can you help? How can you choose to have a merry Christmas by making it about those relationships, not the gift boxes?
In the spirit of giving, I wish you an amazing Christmas attitude.
