The clock is ticking if you want to weigh in on the massive proposed expansion of the designated critical habitat for North Pacific right whales.
On March 10 the Center for Biological Diversity and the group Save the North Pacific Right Whale presented the federal government with a petition to add a swath of ocean waters extending from Kodiak Island to the Bering Sea to the areas that have already been designated critical habitat for North Pacific Right Whales.
The new critical habitat would connect a patch of ocean off Kodiak’s east side with a large section of Southeast Bering Sea by scooping up everything in between the two. The new area would be contiguous, extend out past the continental shelf, and encompass a region especially busy with both ship traffic and fishing activity.
Last month NOAA Fisheries declared that the petition “provides substantial scientific information indicating that revision of critical habitat may be warranted.”
That triggered a comment period that ends in September. The population of North Pacific right whales is wildly guessed to be about 30 individuals. Not many. But before 2008 there weren’t any. That’s because until then the Atlantic and Pacific right whales were officially a single species.
Then, in 2005, the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned NOAA Fisheries to list the two groups as separate endangered species. And by 2008 NOAA Fisheries officially decided that they agreed.
Designation of critical habitat for the North Pacific right whale is based on where the extremely rare documented sightings of the whales have occurred. Sightings in the Southwest Bering Sea led NOAA Fisheries to carve out a 35,460-square-mile area as critical habitat for them there.
Sightings in the Gulf of Alaska, on Kodiak’s east side, compelled NOAA to designate a 1,175-square-mile area there, too. The argument of the recent petition for expansion is basically that it’s unlikely the whales are teleporting from one critical habitat to the other, so the waters in between should all be critical habitat, too.
The occasional sightings in waters between the two zones seem to bolster their argument. But what would expansion of the critical habitat mean for the humans? Well, a critical habitat designation does not come with its own set of rules. Instead, it means that for any activity inside the habitat that requires a federal permit — and what doesn’t? — the permitting agency would have to consult with NOAA Fisheries to make sure the activity doesn’t harm the critical habitat. On the East Coast where they have a longer history of right whale protection measures, that has meant things like speed limits for ships, and closures for fisheries.
For some high-traffic zones on the East Coast with a perceived risk for vessel strikes, a 10-knot speed limit has been enforced. Anyone who has seen a freighter whiz past them near Unimak Island can tell you that this would be a considerable reduction in speed for them. Predictably, calls for vessels to adhere to voluntary speed limits on the East Coast have been mostly ignored.
For a fishing boat 10 knots is pretty fast. But work vessels might contribute to one of the two other human-caused threats identified by NOAA: marine entanglement. In April, NOAA Fisheries implemented “an emergency action to prohibit trap/pot fishery buoy lines between federal and state waters within the Massachusetts Restricted Area during the month of April to reduce the incidental mortality and serious injury to North Atlantic right whales.”
NOAA looked out into the bay and saw a wall of lines and buoys at a time when whales were migrating out, so they dropped the gavel and closed the fishery. The closure was for the entire month of April, and was implemented rapidly until new, permanent rules can be developed as part of the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Plan.
So, NOAA has not been shy about pulling the trigger on quick closures if they think right whales are at risk. Ocean noise is the third human-caused threat identified by NOAA. Both freighters and fishermen are generators of underwater noise pollution, which deafens whales — sometimes permanently — making it tough for them to communicate or avoid vessel strikes.
What to do about ocean noise seems to be still a bit of a head scratcher, but we do know it is on NOAA’s radar. Northern right whales also face natural challenges from climate change, including harmful algal blooms.
North Pacific right whales are so scarce that very little is known about them in real time. But their contemporaries, bowhead whales, share both habitats and diet with right whales. Both filter feed for delicious crunchy copepods, the tiny crustaceans that are a big part of the bottom of the marine food web. Research has shown that water temperature is a determining factor in the quality and quantity of these tasty little treats, with repercussions for everything from sand lance to right whales.
And copepods eat Alexandrium, the algae that causes harmful red tides. A high percentage of bowhead carcasses tested in recent years have had residual algal toxins in their tissues. It’s not a big leap to conclude that both bowhead and right whales might be dining on copepods with high amounts of toxins.
It has been speculated that the effects of the toxins, even if not fatal, might be significant enough to interfere with the whale’s ability to avoid predators and ship strikes.
NOAA Fisheries is accepting comment on the proposed critical habitat designation until Sept. 12th. They are seeking information from “members of the public, governmental agencies, tribes, the scientific community, industry, environmental entities, and any other interested parties… .”
You can comment by visiting regulations.gov online, or provide written comment to: Jon Kurland, Alaska Regional Administrator, NOAA Fisheries, Attn: Records Office, P.O. Box 21668, Juneau, AK 99802-1668.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.