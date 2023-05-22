The first day of summer will be upon us in just under a month. So, I think it’s time to talk flowers, and colorful ones. Don’t you? Today, it’s all about one of my favorite flowers, a champion in cool climates: snapdragons, or Antirrhinum majus.
Imagine adding a bit of dragon magic to your veggie garden or landscape. Here’s a nifty guide to everything you need to know — well, I’ll try — about snapdragons, from their history to how you can grow, use and even eat them!
First things first. Our fiery friends, the “snaps” as seasoned gardeners refer to them, are part of the Plantaginaceae family, which boasts around 1,900 species! You might recognize some of its popular members, like Veronica (Speedwell) and Digitalis (Foxglove).
Now, let’s talk about snapdragons’ heritage. These flowers have a long history dating back to ancient times. In the language of flowers — before the internet and texting — snapdragons are a symbol of grace and strength.
“The snapdragon speaks of grace under pressure and the protective power of love,” said Lynn Coulter in, ‘Gardening with Heirloom Seeds.’ ”
Snaps also come in a rainbow of colors, each with its own special meaning: Red for passion, white for purity, and so on.
So how do you grow snapdragons in our cool climate?
1. Start indoors: Sow snapdragon seeds indoors about six to eight weeks before the last expected spring frost. If you missed out on sowing seeds, Rooted (formerly Strawberry Fields) carries a great assortment of seedlings.
2. Transplant outdoors: Once the seedlings are sturdy and frost isn’t on the horizon, transplant them outdoors. Do this on an overcast day, but set them in a sunny to partially shaded spot and space them 6 to 12 inches apart.
3. Opt for well-drained, organically rich soil: Snapdragons love this kind of soil. They also adore cool, moist conditions, which makes it a perfect match for Kodiak.
4. Regular care: As the season progresses, deadhead spent blooms to encourage new ones, and use organic mulch to maintain soil moisture and temperature.
Did you know snapdragons are not just for looking at?
What many gardeners don’t realize is that their flowers are actually edible. OK, even though they have a slightly bitter taste, they’re perfectly safe. They make a fancy garnish for salads and desserts. Just make sure they haven’t been sprayed with anything nasty before you munch.
Some early research suggests that snapdragon flowers might contain valuable antioxidants (what doesn’t these days!), particularly in the petals. However, we’re still waiting for more solid evidence on this, so stay tuned.
If eating flowers isn’t your thing, how about using them to decorate your home or office? Snapdragon’s tall, beautiful clusters of blooms make amazing cut flowers. Here’s how you can keep them looking their best:
• Cut stems at a 45-degree angle to increase water intake (this goes for almost all cut flowers).
• Place them in lukewarm water with floral preservatives.
• Enjoy their beauty for up to two weeks! Tip: To keep them fresher longer, set them in a cool place at night and bring them out by day.
One more snappy benefit: Their vivid colors and abundant blooms make them an excellent choice for filling gaps in flower borders, containers — even in front of rows of kale or broccoli.
Now, a quick note on some science. Researchers have discovered some cool stuff about how snapdragons get their beautiful color patterns. Turns out, the process is quite flexible and depends on both the environment and genetic factors. Which means, you never know exactly what you might get.
Gardeners from Kalispell to Kircubbin (Ireland) sing the praises of snapdragons’ resilience. They’ve seen snapdragons survive unexpected frost, and they love how these flowers attract pollinators like bees, syrphid flies, and butterflies.
And let’s not forget the child in us: Kids love to play with snapdragon blossoms, making the dragon “snap” its mouth open and closed.
So there you go (grow): The wonderful world of snapdragons, where history, botany, and a little dragon magic all come together. My hope is that with their grace and strength, these playful, vibrant flowers will push away the cool spring weather, inviting a summer filled with warmth and gladness.
Stalwart through the frost’s reign,
Their elegance they maintain.
Oh, snapdragons in each lane,
Breathe fire into the garden’s plain.
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.