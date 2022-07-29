2 Timothy 4:2-5: “Preach the word; be prepared in season and out of season: correct, rebuke and encourage — with great patience and careful instruction. For the time will come when men will not put up with sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths. But you, keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of an evangelist, discharge all the duties of your ministry.”
When I first began my Christian walk, I was convinced I was called to be an evangelist. Truly, I thought that was my calling. My not being content to stay in one place for very long may have had a bit of influence on that self-conceived idea.
Are you familiar with Hebrew 11:6? “And without faith it is impossible to please God.”
Young in my faith and motivated with the desire to please God, I stepped out with 2 Timothy 4:1 as my mindset: “In the presence of God and of Christ Jesus, who will judge the living and the dead and in view of His appearing and His kingdom, I give you this charge.”
I had taken it upon myself — the charge — to do the work of an evangelist, discharging all other duties of my ministry.
I didn’t say I did right. Just that I did it.
You may be familiar with Proverbs 3:56: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding: In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
That was basically my mindset before I actually knew that Scripture well enough to embrace it. Admittedly I was pretty naïve, running ahead of our Lord’s leading.
I had read a set or passage of Scripture and ran with it. It took many knocks, running into dead ends and banging my head against brick walls for me to learn a very simple concept that I share here. It’s actually so simple that it’s almost embarrassing — “almost” because the final lesson learned was so valuable.
In many of my previous articles I’ve mentioned the use of at least five different commentaries and at least five different Bible translations, which I use in preparing for such things as these articles, Bible studies, sermons, and such.
I don’t use so many resources and search out Scriptures to such a degree because I’m some mega-minded theological student — far from it. It’s the actions I’ve learned to use based on my earliest lessons of taking a verse or passage and running with it into a wall of folly. There’s the bible guide/tip that says, “context, context, context.” Of course there are exceptions, but it is a good rule of thumb.
It is still easy to misunderstand what someone is saying when they’re standing right in front of you, even when you can see their facial expressions, hear the tone of their voice and watch their body language. So much greater is the possibility to misunderstand the written word of Scriptures or other written communication.
It is imperative to ask the Holy Spirit to lead and guide us prior to and during our reading. And definitely before taking action.
James 1:5 says, “Now if any of you lacks wisdom he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given you.”
Our opening passage of Scripture is full of instruction, and a basic and practical manner in which to comply and fulfill Scripture.
They’re also direct and pointed warnings and the reasons for them.
So, I close with the short passage that has been a stable point of focus — simple clarity for me especially when things are chaotic.
2 Timothy 2:15: “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.”
May each of us be blessed today and in the days ahead.
