There’s an old saying that captures the essence of subsistence harvesting: “When the tide is out, the table is set.” Clams, mussels and other food are available for the person who combs the beaches.
But subsistence food extends into the ocean, where the subsistence harvester catches salmon, octopus, halibut and other species — and to the hills and mountain sides where she gathers berries and medicinal plants, such as nettles.
Barbara Hochmuth, a Kodiak resident who grew up in Karluk and also lived in Larsen Bay, said sadly that her favorite berry patches have been replaced by houses, windmills and other structures. Hochmuth made those observations in a small group discussion at a traditional foods potluck, which was an extension of a workshop that was sponsored by the Kodiak Area Native Association and hosted by Environmental and Economic Development Specialist Grace Ellwanger.
The workshop addressed climate change and its effect on subsistence harvesting, and it took place at the Fisheries Research Center on Near Island last fall. Andie Wall, KANA’s environmental coordinator, helped plan the event. Alaska Sea Grant co-hosted the event.
In their discussion, participants were guided by a number of questions, including: “How has subsistence harvesting changed for you?” “What is your favorite subsistence food?” And, “What memories do you have of subsistence harvesting?”
The workshop was KANA’s way of getting community input to help devise a plan that addresses the issues.
Hochmuth said subsistence resources are getting less and less. “We can’t go to our (Pillar) mountain (where) berry-picking is “closed off.” Other people are taking over the land. And the blueberry patches that are still accessible “have already been gone through,” said Hochmuth.
One year, when Hochmuth took her grandson to a blueberry patch, he cried that “they took all of our blueberries.” Hochmuth said, “I gave up berry-picking a long time ago,” noting that the plants which supply her natural medicine have also been disappearing.
Bringing family history into the discussion, Hochmuth said that her mother, Clyda Christiensen, and grandmother also gleaned natural medicines from the wilderness. Apparently those natural medicines were quite effective. “My grandma lived to be 108,” said Hochmuth.
Hochmuth’s daughter, Teresa Carlsen, also made comments on how subsistence harvesting has changed.
There’s a shorter time period in which to catch fish. There’s more pressure on the resources. More lodges are popping up, observed Carlsen, who also noted that it’s hard to find Dungeness crab anywhere. “We used to get them with rakes,”she said.
It’s not only progress and technology that have gotten in the way of subsistence harvesting and gathering, but the most primitive creatures on the island: Kodiak brown bears. Some berry-pickers have stayed away from their favorite patches for fear of running into these massive mammals.
Hochmuth recalled her grandmother saying that, “‘The time will come when the bears will be walking with the people. The bears aren’t even scared of us anymore,’” she said.
When asked to recall favorite stories associated with subsistence harvesting, Carlsen brought up the times when her mother made alogicks (fried bread) after the family went beach-seining. The dough for the bread was already prepared. The alogicks were cooked on a stove built with rocks, said Carlsen.
The beach picnic also included the first fish the Hochmuths caught, wrapped in pushki and baked.
Carlsen said her mother “makes really good roasted king. One of my favorite smells is bread and the salmon wrapped up in pushki.”
For silverware the Hochmuths used whatever materials were available on the beach. “That’s what my grandma used to do,” said Carlsen. “And out comes the tea. It’s one of my favorite times.”
Andie Wall, and her mother, Christy Wall, shared stories related to the family gillnet site near Larsen Bay, and the “amazing knowledge” they gained from their experiences and the knowledge passed down by the elders.
During one closure Andie and her little sister went out for a walk on the beach, and came back with a huge octopus they had caught after waiting patiently for it to come out from under a rock.
An octopus was also a main character in a story told by Andie’s mother, who said that it was in the process of eating a fish that she was pulling out of the gillnet. “It was looking at me,” Christy said. When she reached down to grab the octopus, “it shot a fire hose of water smack in” her husband’s face. “It winked at him, and I swam away,” said Christy.
In answering the question, “What are your favorite subsistence resources? Carlsen said “all of them. In every season there’s something good to eat.”
As a result of last fall’s events, KANA is developing a climate adaptation plan that will reflect the climate concerns for the region and provide potential adaptation strategies that can be implemented to help mitigate the impact of those expected effects of climate change,” noted Ellwanger. “Examples of adaptation strategies can vary, but what is important is that they are useful, effective and contain obtainable goals for each community.
“It is my hope that the climate adaptation plan that is being developed with Kodiak tribes is a useful tool that helps obtain the resources needed to allow for the continuation of a strong subsistence lifestyle in our region,” said Ellwanger.
This program is funded by the Bureaus of Indian Affairs Tribal Climate Resilience grant program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.