“How are things going, Midge?”
“Well, this rainy, overcast weather is pretty dismal. We’re waiting for some sunshine and so are the plants!”
Whether you’re a hiker, shopper or gardener, waiting for the sun to break through all this fog and rain so we can get on with our lives is just that, a waiting game.
According to Weather Underground, our average temperature for the month of May is 45 degrees F. So far, the average temperature for May has been 40.8 degrees. A little on the chilly side, especially since the recommended minimum temperature is 43 degrees F for transplanting seedlings outside or even thinking about sowing seeds for peas and carrots.
“This is a tricky time,” says Midge Short, who lives a subsistence lifestyle in Anton Larsen Bay where challenges include living and gardening on a steep hillside, deer, rabbits, and off-and-on power. It’s a place where every potato, every spinach leaf, every head of garlic holds the future.
“The nighttime temperatures are still on the chilly side,” she continued. “The outside beds are too cold and wet to work. And there’s no sun.
“If you’re like me, you have your plant starts in your hoop house and you’re twiddling your thumbs and biding time until you can set them out to begin hardening off. You might find yourself running into problems such as the plants becoming pot bound or the leaves losing their luster and turning yellow.”
What’s a gardener to do?
Here are some guidelines for what you can do when cool, rainy weather persists in the spring and, well, you’ve got things to do!
• Monitor soil temperature: Use a soil thermometer to monitor soil temperature before transplanting or sowing seeds. In the spring, a soil thermometer is one of my fave, go-to tools. It tells me when to transplant seedlings outside or sow carrot seeds. General rule of thumb: Soil temperature should be at least 43 degrees F.
• Don’t walk on the soil: According to garden writer Jeff Lowenfels, “You don’t want to walk on the soil if it’s wet.” Crushing the soil, be it your lawn or raised beds, smashes the air and water pockets that roots and the microbes of the soil food web depend on for transportation of nutrients.
• Use cold frames, mini-hoops or cloches: These provide an extra layer of protection to your plants against cool weather and wind. They trap heat and humidity, while creating a microclimate that can protect tender seedlings. Check on them periodically to make sure the soil doesn’t dry out. On rainy days, remove the cover to allow the rain to soak in, then cover it up again. It’s easy to forget, so set a timer for, say, 45 minutes.
• Plant cold-tolerant varieties: There are many vegetables, herbs and flowers that are tolerant of cool weather. Spinach, peas, chives, radishes, broccoli, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and pansies are all examples of plants that can handle cooler temperatures.
• Pot-up plants: Midge will be the first to tell you that dealing with pot-bound plants is easy compared to trying to part the clouds. “Bump them up into bigger pots,” she says. “Give them as much space as you can.”
• Apply mulch: Mulching can help to insulate the soil, protecting plant roots from fluctuations in temperature and maintaining moisture levels.
• Proper drainage: Ensure your garden has proper drainage. Mulch and compost helps with this. Constant wet, soggy conditions can lead to diseases and root rot. Raised beds are one of the best solutions for growing in overly wet soil.
• Harden off seedlings: Gradually expose indoor-started seedlings to outdoor conditions before transplanting them into the ground. This process, known as “hardening off,” can help to prevent shock that might be caused by a sudden change in temperature, light, and wind.
• Cover plants: In addition to cold frames and mini-hoops, you can add another layer of protection with row covers. They can be easily removed when the weather warms up. What about covering your beds with plastic? And which is better, black or clear plastic?
“That’s a real Alaska trick,” said Jeff Lowenfels in his new podcast, Teaming With Microbes. If you use clear plastic, it warms the soil, I’m told, 10 degrees warmer than black plastic.”
• Utilize a greenhouse or high tunnel: If you have access to one, these provide a controlled environment that can help protect your plants from harsh outdoor conditions. As tempting as it is to shut doors and windows in an effort to keep cold out, air flow is more important. So keep a fan running 24/7 and crack the windows open just a touch to maintain good airflow.
• Fertilize appropriately: Cool, wet soil makes it more difficult for plants to take up nutrients. Yes they are growing s-l-o-w-l-y, but they can’t take up nutrients. “If you feel you have to feed them,” says Midge, “Give only very light feeds.”
• Watch the weather: Keep an eye on the local weather forecasts. If a sudden cold snap or heavy rain is predicted, take steps to protect your plants.
• Select the right time for transplanting: Try to transplant on a cloudy day or in the late afternoon to minimize shock.
Remember, patience is key in gardening. If the weather isn’t ideal, it may be best to wait until conditions improve before planting.
I’ll give Midge the last word: “As for the rest, just remember that everything is a balance and everything should be done in moderation. Last but not least, talk to them and try to keep their spirits up!”
Meanwhile, keep YOUR spirits up and let’s see what the week brings.
