A year ago, coach Maggie Rocheleau was coasting into the Region III Swimming and Diving Championships with a dream team.
The question wasn’t whether the Kodiak boys would win a regional title but what the margin of victory would be.
Behind five individual first-place finishes, the Bears posted a 44-point victory over Colony to snag their 11th team title out of the past 12 seasons.
Graduated from that team are huge point-getters Ian Rocheleau (the region’s boy swimmer of the year), Jackson Krug and Nick Carver.
Most teams would have folded and hit the rebuild button after losing three of the top swimmers in the state. Not Kodiak.
The swimmers left in the pool buckled down and head into today’s Region III Championships at Palmer High School with a chance to uphold Kodiak’s regional dominance.
Is it a sure thing? No. But that is what makes this year’s meet exciting and different from last year.
Rocheleau hopes she has done enough to have her boys ready to take on Seward and Colony — the two other teams in the running for first.
“It has definitely been a different kind of year and a different energy,” the veteran coach said. “I’m just hoping that it is all going to mesh this weekend.”
Kodiak’s boys are led by a trio of swimmers — Max Robinson, Jake Sarnowski and James Berestoff — who were part of last year’s region- and state-winning squads.
Robinson and Sarnowski spent half the season splitting their time with the Kodiak cross country team. Rocheleau said that left more of a leadership void in the pool than she anticipated.
“Throughout the entire season, we have missed the leadership, the energy, and the focus that the seniors from last year brought,” she said.
When Robinson’s and Sarnowski’s running season ended Oct. 8 at the state meet, they immediately switched their entire focus to swimming.
Having the most experienced boy swimmers back in the water has helped the team make a late-season push. Two weeks ago, the Bears finished second at the Palmer Invitational. They would have taken first had it not been for two relays being disqualified.
“From jumping right into warm-ups, they have set a tone that we are here to work,” Rocheleau.
Robinson — a junior — has a chance to win the 200-yard individual medley. His time of 2 minutes, 8.62 seconds sits atop the region leaderboard, according to swimcloud.com.
Robinson is also seeded second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.14, behind Kenai’s Samuel Anderson’s time of 55.81.
“We are hoping he can put everything together, and his race totally clicks for him,” Rocheleau said.
Sarnowski is entered in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. He is seeded fourth in the freestyle (1:55.83) and seventh in the butterfly (58.07).
Joining Robinson, Sarnowski and Berestoff at regions will be six other swimmers — Connor Burnside, Cody Hubert and Nate Hicks — and three divers — Noah Coulter, Theron Glover and Rowan Wyszkowski.
The talent is spread evenly across the top teams, which plays in Kodiak’s chances of repeating.
Rocheleau said Seward, with four elite swimmers, is the wild card. She is anticipating the Seahawks to stack relays with the opportunity to rack up double points. That was their strategy at the Palmer Invite.
“I don’t think any team is going to be super dominant,” Rocheleau said. “We kind of saw that at Palmer (Invite).”
She added, “If they (Seward) go out and don’t capture as many of the individual points but they take some of the bigger relay points that will level the playing field.”
GIRLS
Kodiak’s team of seven girls will look to replicate their runner-up finish from a year ago.
They are paced by a group of young swimmers and senior Alison Narog, who has competed despite having a torn left labrum.
“She has been working hard on pain management,” Rocheleau said. “We are at the point in the season where she will just kind of grit through it. ... I’ve always felt like when it is time to go, she will step up and go.”
Rocheleau, a sophomore, is the defending 100 backstroke champion. Her time of 1:02.99 ranks second in the region this season behind the 1:02.95 of Homer’s Carly Nelson.
Emily Neo, Lia Jones, Morgan Hagen, Sophia Wood and Sam Coulter round out Kodiak’s region roster.
“I expect them to go out and have some really strong swims,” Rocheleau said. “How they stack up on the state level remains to be seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.