Tomato

Courtesy of Marion Owen

Tomato seeds can be collected from fruits that are fully ripe, from mid-summer to fall.

Have you ever seen tiny tomato volunteers spring up in your garden or hoop house? Have you ever wanted to save seeds from your own tomato plants? This week we’re going to learn how to save tomato seeds using a fermentation method. So let’s dive in.

Tomato “fruits” are chock-a-block full of tiny seeds that will readily sprout if they reach the soil. But rather than waiting for accidental volunteers, it’s quite easy to save seeds from tomatoes so you can start your own seedlings and plant them exactly when and where you want.

