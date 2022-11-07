Have you ever seen tiny tomato volunteers spring up in your garden or hoop house? Have you ever wanted to save seeds from your own tomato plants? This week we’re going to learn how to save tomato seeds using a fermentation method. So let’s dive in.
Tomato “fruits” are chock-a-block full of tiny seeds that will readily sprout if they reach the soil. But rather than waiting for accidental volunteers, it’s quite easy to save seeds from tomatoes so you can start your own seedlings and plant them exactly when and where you want.
First, you need to choose your tomatoes wisely. In other words, what kind of tomatoes are you growing?
While many tomatoes lend themselves to seed saving, it is especially beneficial to focus on heirloom tomato varieties. There are two reasons for this:
1. A great many of these vintage types of tomatoes are at risk of being lost. In addition to being rare, heirloom tomatoes often are especially flavorful and may have unusual colors and shapes.
2. Hybrids are cross-bred from two different parents. Which means, if you try to grow plants from seeds coming from a hybrid variety, it’s unlikely to be 100% identical to its parent plant; it won’t resemble the variety you grew.
Like a box of chocolates, you don’t know what you’re going to get. Tomato seeds can be collected from fruits that are fully ripe, from mid-summer to fall. Seeds from many plants can be saved simply by waiting for seed pods or fruit to dry. This is how I grow seedlings from Iceland poppies to sell at the KMXT Spring Plant Sale.
I wait for the seed pod at the top of the stem to turn dark brown. Then I bend them over and tap, tap, tap the tiny seeds into a cup. After I collect a few hundred thousand, I keep them in a cool, dry place over the winter.
Tomatoes take a bit more work because their seeds are enclosed in a gel-like sac that contains growth inhibitors to prevent the seeds from sprouting inside the tomato. The best way to remove this gel covering is to allow the fruits to ferment. In nature, this happens when the fruit falls off the plant. For seed savers, we’re going to speed up the process.
The first step is to choose your best-looking tomatoes. You want to save seed from the finest fruit, so that next year’s plants will have good genes.
Remember you should only save seeds from open-pollinated (OP) tomatoes. That includes all the heirlooms.
To start the process, slice the fruit in half, around the equator, so that the stem end is on one side and the blossom end on the other. This will expose the seed pockets better than if you sliced through the stem end. Scoop the seeds into a clean bowl or jar.
If there is not enough liquid from the tomato pulp for the seeds to float in, add a little water to help separate the seeds from the pulp. Cover the jar and set the tomato seeds and pulp in a warm spot. You will need to allow two to four days for the fermentation to take place. Burp the jar each day by opening and closing the lid.
Just a heads up, as the mixture ferments, it will begin to smell sort of funky. What you eventually want to see is a layer of mold and/or foam on top of the seeds and pulp. Don’t leave the seeds fermenting past this stage or they may begin to germinate.
It is harder to see the layer of mold through the glass jar, but you can generally tell the fermentation is complete when the seeds settle to the bottom of the jar in a watery liquid and the thicker pulp and mold sit on top of them.
Finally, you can remove and dispose of the mold covering. You can lift it before rinsing the seeds to make rinsing easier, but it’s not necessary. Add some water to the jar and swirl it around. The good seeds will settle to the bottom. Rinse and drain several times, trying to remove any remaining pulp bits and mold so that only clean seeds remain. Then put the seeds into a sieve for the final rinses or until the water runs clear.
Spread the seeds onto a glass dish to dry. Don’t use paper plates or paper towels or the seeds will stick to them and be difficult to remove. Set them in a warm, dry spot and allow the seeds to dry completely. Shake them on the plate daily to make sure they don’t clump and that they dry evenly. Don’t try to speed the process by using heat or you might kill the seed.
Once the seeds are thoroughly dry, you can store them in an airtight container, in a cool, dry place. The envelope shown here will be placed in a canning jar. Remember to label and date your seeds.
Last chance to plant garlic and spring bulbs.
Remember to bring geraniums, begonias, and other plants indoors for the winter.
Freeze pumpkin puree for making awesome pies for Thanksgiving.
Start working on your seed order for next year.
