ComFish talking

KDM file photo

The 2022 ComFish Alaska was held at the Kodiak Convention Center. This year's expo is at Kodiak High School. 

 

ComFish Alaska, Kodiak’s annual event celebrating commercial fishing in the Great Land, kicks off Wednesday with Fish Taco Night.

The Alaska Marine Conservation Council, Alaska Sea Grant, Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Sitka Salmon Shares, Kodiak Island Wildsource and Kodiak Jig Seafoods will all co-host “Fish Taco Night at the Kodiak Island Brewery” from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. It’s a great chance to have fishy conversations and enjoy delicious rockfish tacos, washed down with Liquid Sunshines and Moscow Mules.

