Audie James Alfred Bean was born at 9:03 p.m. on February 11, 2022, to Erika and Dylan Bean. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long.
Parents are from Kodiak and reside on The Rock. Audie’s father is a commercial fisherman and his mother works at Kodiak High School. Also welcoming Audie to the family is Gavin, Marlee and Kennady.
Proud grandparents are Edwina and Jim Horn from Kodiak, and Julian Bean, and Marlys and Damon Cartwright.
