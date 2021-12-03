If the Kodiak wrestling team dodges the weather and arrives at the Grace Grizzly Showdown in Anchorage, it will be the Bears’ first competition in a month.
Kodiak was last seen at the Eagle River Rumble and the ACS Denali Glass Invite on Nov. 6.
Since then, COVID, ash from the 1912 Katmai eruption and the Thanksgiving holiday have kept the Bears from attending off-island meets.
Kodiak missed a meet in Bethel and the big Lancer Smith Memorial Tournament in Palmer.
During the month off from competition, the most used apps on coach Junior Valladolid’s phone have been weather-related.
“We are checking (the weather) every hour,” he said.
The coach said his athletes have embraced this crazy season, which is on the heels of a spring season where they only competed twice because of COVID.
“Other schools don’t have to think about that (weather) at all. They get to think about wrestling, getting on the bus, and going to the gym,” Valladolid said. “We have to worry about getting to the airport at 5 a.m. and possibly having to reschedule for a later flight.”
This is the longest Valladolid’s crew has gone without a match since taking over the program in 2016.
With the Northern Lights Conference Championships looming next weekend, it is paramount that the wrestlers see action this weekend.
Valladolid is eager to see his athletes use what the coaching staff has taught them in real matches.
“Really slowing it down this year — stopping practice to comment on stuff — has helped some of our kids because they are starting to run the system that we have been practicing,” Valladolid said.
The coach said the last three weeks have been beneficial to a team that has shrunk to around 15 wrestlers.
“When we know we don’t have a lot of competition, we will pull the strings back and work more on technique and sharpen our tools,” Valladolid said.
Kodiak is hosting the NLC championships from Dec. 10-11. The meet — being held on The Rock for the first time since 2017 — is a qualifier for the state tournament.
The meet will be Kodiak’s first home action since 2019.
