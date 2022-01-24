Why start your own seedlings? Two words come to mind: security and adventure.
You might think security and adventure are opposite situations in any journey, but the gardener who raises plants from seed can experience both.
Security describes that confidence in the future that springs from one’s own courage and ability, preparation and foresight. Then there’s adventure, the soaring sense that anything is possible. When it comes to gardening, there are so many interesting things to learn and try.
Nancy Bubel, author of “The New Seed Starters Handbook,” put it well: “Skill in raising vegetable plants from seed is the very cornerstone of gardening independence.”
Today we’ll embark on a seed-starting series to prepare for growing season. Let’s begin with the reasons why you should start your own seedlings.
Because I enjoy the process of raising my own seedlings simply, I’d probably do it anyway without a particular reason. But when I think about it, there are all kinds of good reasons for nurturing plants from seed: earlier harvests; greater variety; stronger, healthier seedlings; saving money; security; and the happiness factor.
EARLIER HARVESTS
You can get a jump on the growing season and put fresh food on the table sooner when you’ve grown tomato, cabbage and lettuce seedlings indoors for setting out when the weather mellows. The sooner you can harvest, the greater your yield.
GREATER VARIETY
Varieties of plants offered by retailers represent a small slice of what is available to you as a gardener, though I must say that Strawberry Fields does a splendid job of providing local gardeners with seedlings that thrive in Kodiak. If however, you want to grow an heirloom tomato that’s resistant to fusarium wilt and cooks up to a rich paste of high nutritional value, then you might have to start those from seed.
STRONGER, HEALTHIER SEEDLINGS
Seedlings you’ve grown yourself can be super seedlings. If you do all the right things at the right times, your plants will have well-developed roots in good soil. Your plants will transplant outside better and thrive in their new home.
SAVING MONEY
Well, maybe. It’s true that for the price of a dozen tomato plants you can buy a handful of seed packets. Thing is, there are so many choices of seeds that you might find yourself trying new varieties and putting your saved money back into more seeds. But since you’re likely to eat better as a result, you’re far ahead.
ANOTHER SIDE
OF SECURITY
There was a time when empty shelves at the grocery store might have been an isolated incident. But food security is becoming a household word as extreme weather affecting crops, hiccups in the supply chain, and widespread use of chemicals each impact our food supply. (Did you know that only 2-3% of produce imported into the United States is tested for residual chemical fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides?)
THE HAPPINESS FACTOR
There’s nothing like raising your own kale or cucumbers all the way from seed to plate. And let’s not forget that planting seeds indoors is a great cure for the winter blues. Plus, being around green, growing things is a mental health boost. Plants, like pets, don’t care if you’re having a bad hair day.
THE SEEDS
A couple weeks ago, I devoted a column to how to buy seeds either online or in person. A way to demystify and simplify the process. So now let’s say you’ve purchased seeds or saved some yourself. You’re anxious to plant, to get started on the growing season. Before you sow one seed, stop. Take a moment to consider a seed.
Dry, flaky, smooth, round, ridged, spiky — they might look as lifeless as a January garden in Kodiak. But don’t be fooled. Seeds don’t spring to life when you plant them. Seeds are alive.
Inside even the tiniest, dust-like grain of seed is a living plant. In fact, gardeners use many seeds that are actually fruits. Seeds, then, are completely self-contained. We’ll talk more about this next week.
The next step is to choose your medium. What’s a medium, you ask? A medium is someone who conducts seances (!) and it’s a seed-starting soil or mix for growing seedlings. To set your seedlings up for success, you need to prepare a starting medium that will nurture your seeds through two important stages: Seed germination and raising seedlings.
Stay tuned for next week, where we talk about the two kinds of seed-starting mediums, how they are different, how to make your own, containers, and when to sow and what to grow.
You might want to check out my new YouTube channel, “It’s Never Too Late,” at www.youtube.com/ItsNeverTooLate. Remember if you have a garden question, speak up. Email me at mygarden@alaska.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.