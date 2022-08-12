Dig Afognak

Courtesy of Mike Rostad

Dig Afognak staffers on the beach during last day of camp.

There have been numerous reports of bears wandering the neighborhoods and parks of Kodiak. Bears were also a concern at Dig Afognak, a culture camp at Qattani Bay on Afognak Island.

Camp Program Coordinator Susan Malutin said this past summer, encounters “we’ve had with bears have been frequent and close.” But, she added, there were no significant problems. Bears were spotted on the periphery of the camp and, at times, they came closer to the conglomeration of tents, weatherports and buildings.

