Dear Friends and Neighbors,
Now that the operating budget has been signed, I wanted to provide you with a brief update on the Governor’s vetoes.
Last Tuesday, the Governor signed the operating budget after penning over $400 million in vetoes. Including those reductions, this year’s budget still represents a $2.7 billion increase over last year.
Starting with the good: there were no vetoes to the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS), the Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), or any of Kodiak’s capital projects. School bond debt reimbursement, REAA funding, $1.2 billion for forward funding education, University of Alaska operating dollars, a $57 million increase to K-12 education, and other critical items were similarly spared the red pen.
Some of the vetoes I strongly disagree with include $65 million for school major maintenance, $22 million for statewide deferred maintenance, $5 million for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, and $1.5 million from public broadcasting.
I also have concerns with three vetoes to the Bering Sea Fishermen’s Association for stock origin analysis of Western Alaska salmon, bycatch research, as well as a review of the current salmon plan. Additionally, there were three vetoes to the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission for salmon stock assessments, monitoring of chinook stocks, as well as a Tatlawiksuk River assessment project. The six vetoes combined for a $1.3 million reduction. ADF&G has initially assured me that the assessments were duplicative of those already occurring, but I remain a little skeptical. This seems like a foolish time to reduce state support for fisheries and bycatch related research. I am meeting with Commissioner Vincent-Lang later this week to discuss these vetoes and their potential impacts in more detail.
Although I was disappointed with some of the individual vetoes, the Governor largely agreed with the work the House Coalition did in crafting a budget that prioritizes funding essential services like education, public safety, and AMHS, and that puts money towards savings. I was also very pleased that Kodiak was spared any vetoes to local capital projects. Many districts were not so fortunate.
You can view a summary of the Governor’s vetoes here: https://bit.ly/3AtDIPW or the bill markup itself here: https://bit.ly/3bGG1F0 .
In local news, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is taking public comments on engineering and environmental studies (set to begin as early as July 10th) on the Chiniak Highway rehabilitation project from Milepost 15 to 31.
DOT&PF is soliciting comments on the project to evaluate potential environmental, social, and economic impacts, as well as impacts to historic and cultural resources.
Information on the proposed scope of work, timelines, as well as how to comment can be found on the state’s online public notice system here: https://bit.ly/3bUIknW .
Unfortunately, the recent request for proposal (RFP) for the replacement M/V Tustumena ended with no bidders on June 23. I am working with DOT&PF in earnest on the next steps, which is engaging our counterparts with Washington State Ferries, as well as potential shipyards, to re-evaluate the proposal for improvements.
I don’t have an estimate regarding when the project will be back out for public bid yet, but I know how critical its completion is to Kodiak. You have my word that I will stay on Commissioner Anderson and the rest of his staff like glue until a new RFP is re-issued and we have a successful bidding process.
Ending on a high note, DOT&PF issued an RFP soliciting bids from qualified vendors to provide supplemental passenger and vehicle transportation services in portions of South Central and Southwestern Alaska. This RFP is specifically aimed at providing supplemental service to Kodiak’s smaller communities when there is a breakdown or any other disruption in mainline service. I’ll update you as soon as there are any developments.
Remember, I work for you. Please do not hesitate to contact me on any of these issues or anything else important to you and your family.
Sincerely,
Louise Stutes
Speaker of the House
Proudly Serving Kodiak, Cordova, Yakutat, and Seldovia
(907) 465-2487
