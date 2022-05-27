Ambika Srivastava is quite fond of two local organizations. One is the Kodiak Indian organization, which she helped form, and the other is the local chapter of the Rotary Club. She serves as president of the noon rotary. The other branch meets early in the morning.
Srivastava grew up in Meridian, Mississippi, but her roots are in India, where her parents lived before emigrating to the United States.
“My family is from northern India,” said Srivastava.
Her father came to the United States in 1984 to complete his Masters degree in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Soon after he got settled, he sent for his wife (Ambika’s mother) to join him. The couple were united in a marriage arranged by ancestors in India.
“We used to go to India every summer, and spent much time there,” Srivastava said. “I know the language and culture very well.”
Srivastava’s last trip to India occurred in 2018, before the COVID travel restrictions were put in place. She hopes to return to her native roots as soon as possible.
“Half of our family” remain in India. The other half emigrated to the United States, Srivastava said.
Srivastava said that a handful of people belong to the Indian organization. She said she’s “basically the president” but “they had it going before I came here.”
Srivastava said her aim is to “keep alive the food and language” of her culture. The organization provides a channel in which Indian Natives can connect with each other, she said.
Involvement with the Rotary Club has been a family tradition, Srivastava said. Her maternal grandfather, uncles, aunts, an older sister in Nashville, and a younger sister, who lives in Atlanta, have been involved in the organization. Her younger sister started Interact, a high school version of the rotary in Meridian.
“I was waiting for my turn [to be involved],” said Srivastava, who moved to Kodiak in 2021.
Srivastava said that the Rotary Club attracts her because of its dedication to service, “not only in the community, but the nation and the world.”
The local chapter of Rotary co-sponsored, with the Lions, a fundraising project for the displaced people of the Ukraine and also heads up the morning pancake breakfast the Kodiak clean-up effort, fundraising for scholarships and other projects.
Srivastava is also a part of Kodiak’s work force.
She is an associate dentist at Kodiak Island Family Dentistry, owned by Dr. Hyrum Murdoch.
“I’ve always wanted to be part of health care,” Srivastava said. During her junior year in college at Jackson, Mississippi, Srivastava decided to branch out to do different kinds of health care, she said. She likes the one-on-one relationship with clients over a long period of time and working with her hands, she said. In dentistry she can help the patient immediately.
Living in Alaska was a teenage dream for Srivastava. She found a job in Kodiak, making it possible for that dream to come true.
Before moving here, Srivastava reached out to Rotary member, Lindsay Knight and learned about opportunities in that organization.
Srivastava said she likes the small-town atmosphere of Kodiak where she can go to the stores and run into several people that she knows.
“I’m only one person removed from a new person” to meet, she said, expressing delight in living in a town where “everyone knows everyone.
Recently Srivastava received the University of Alabama (Birmingham) School of Public Health Early Career Achievement Award.
