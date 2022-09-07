Weirs operated by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are shutting down around the state as the commercial salmon season winds down. Weirs, which funnel salmon migrating upstream through a narrow gap where they can be counted, are at the foundation of Alaska’s salmon management plan.
Painstakingly counting every fish with a thumb clicker is by far the most accurate way of estimating the size and timing of salmon runs. No amount of sonar or video, much less statistical projections, can take the place of a person looking down into the water with the knack for telling which flash of fish is a coho, which is a pink, and which is a sockeye.
Weirs are an ancient technology that might even predate modern man. They are obstructions, built in tidelands and rivers, that funnel fish to a narrow channel where they can be captured or, as in modern times, counted.
Fish traps using weirs were used in ancient Ireland 8,000 years ago. Stone weirs were in use at least 6,000 years ago in Chiloe Island, off the Chilean coast, and 5,000 years ago pre-Columbian people in modern day Bolivia built a system of weirs, canals and artificial islands that spread over 190 square miles and supported a dense population by trapping fish. Native people on the Potomac and James rivers constructed and operated large v-shaped stone weirs.
On the Pacific Northwest Coast over 1,300 weirs or fish traps have been recorded, dating back at least 5,500 years. But in modern times weirs have been cause for conflict. User groups have fought bitterly over them, and perhaps most significantly they have been seen as a hindrance to shipping. The Magna Carta included a clause demanding the removal of the king’s weirs, and King Henry VII appointed a commission to oversee their destruction.
Today weirs are largely used to measure escapement, or the number of salmon that make it back into their native streams with a chance to spawn. This year, weir counts that measure escapement for sockeye salmon for streams in the Kodiak Management Area and Chignik are a mixed bag compared to the past 10 years.
The weir was pulled out in Chignik on Sept. 1. The count had reached 780,794 fish at that time.
That is Chignik’s highest escapement since 2015’s 982,379 fish. Of this year’s run, 356,314 fish were late-run sockeye. That fell just below last year’s 381,426 late-run fish, but both of the last two late runs in Chignik have been higher than any since 2015’s 448,309 late run reds.
The weir at the Ayakulik River was pulled Aug. 20. At that time, they had counted 352,462 sockeye, just short of last year’s 384,174. Both of those years are higher than any in the past ten years. In addition to red salmon, 950,716 pink salmon were counted in the Ayakulik this year, compared to 23,897 last year, and 1,102,753 in 2020, the last even year. As of Sept. 1, 2,845 chinook salmon had returned to the Ayakulik. As recently as 2004 nearly 25,000 kings returned to the Ayakulik.
Fish and Game quit counting on Aug. 18 at Frazier Lake. At that point 118,509 sockeye had been counted, the lowest there in the last 10-year period. Likewise, when they put away the clickers on Aug. 9 th at Dog Salmon Creek, the count was 137,565 red salmon, the lowest since the 129,369 fish tallied in 2013. In Saltery Creek 25,615 sockeye had been logged when ADF&G folded their tent on Aug. 10. That’s far less than last year’s 64,602, but last year was the best in the past 10 years at Saltery. At the Buskin River they have counted 8,114 sockeye so far, a considerable improvement on last year’s 2,296 fish, which was the lowest in the past 10 years. But the 25,526 pink salmon counted in the Buskin thus far is just one fifth of last year’s count of 125,029. And it is a quarter of the last even year, at 105,165.
The weir is still funneling fish at Upper Station, where 4,825 sockeye were counted on Sept. 3 alone. But the total count there, at 184,958, is still far below last year’s number at this time, which was 367,246.
They are also still counting on the Karluk River, where 18,612 sockeye swam through on Sept. 3. Three days earlier, on Sept. 1, nearly 69,000 sockeye surged up the Karluk in a single day.
The total count there as of Sept. 3 was 387,623, just topping the 387,327 counted on the same date last year. This year has been the best year for sockeye in the Karluk since 2018, when 475,279 fish had been counted by September third.
Pink salmon continue to run in the Karluk, too. 3,630 humpies were spotted going upriver on Sept. 3, and on the first over 25,000 were counted. The total pink run so far at Karluk stands at 1,039,740, far exceeding last year’s 608,124 fish but well short of the last even year. In 2020 3,051,196 pinks were logged there by Sept. 3.
In the past three weeks, only three chinook salmon have been counted in the Karluk. As of Sept. 3, 2,629 chinook salmon had been counted there, compared to 2,796 at this time last year. Returns of over 13,000 chinook to the Karluk were the norm in the ’90s. But by 2008, the run was down to just 800. Over the past 10 years it has ranged from fewer than 1,200 fish in 2014 to over 3,800 in 2019.
