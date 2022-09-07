Weir

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Buskin River weir

Weirs operated by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are shutting down around the state as the commercial salmon season winds down. Weirs, which funnel salmon migrating upstream through a narrow gap where they can be counted, are at the foundation of Alaska’s salmon management plan.

Painstakingly counting every fish with a thumb clicker is by far the most accurate way of estimating the size and timing of salmon runs. No amount of sonar or video, much less statistical projections, can take the place of a person looking down into the water with the knack for telling which flash of fish is a coho, which is a pink, and which is a sockeye.

