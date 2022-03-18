Security is Fred Katelnikov’s business. A former Village Protection Safety Officer in the Bristol Bay region and security officer at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, Katelnikov recently started a business called First Responder Personal Protection. As the name implies, those who respond to natural and man-made crises may face danger just as the victims do.
“I teach survival skills for the 21st century,” the Kodiak Island Native said. This ”survival” doesn’t refer to skills of staying alive in the wilderness, which his Alutiiq ancestors mastered.
“Now we have to survive conflicts in the work place” and other venues, he said.
We live in stressful times, which require the aid of first responders.
“People are barely surviving stress at work and at home,” noted Katelnikov. People are “freaking out” because of financial stress and other issues.
During the COVID crisis, burn-out suicide and substance abuse have been on the rise.
“People are more on edge, upset with masking and COVID,” Katelnikov said.
He observed that airplanes, packed with passengers, have also been a place where defusing tense situations is necessary.
Through workshops and other forums, Katelnikov teaches first responders how to defuse volatile situations. A term that Katelnikov uses is “de-escalation.” Many think of first responders as police officers, doctors, medics and firemen, but Katelnikov points out that the term also applies to parents, teachers and others who are in the “first line of protection or assistance for somebody … who needs help,” he explained.
In some situations, first responders encounter physical aggression, so it’s important that those who arrive on the scene “keep themselves and others safe” by learning how to de-escalate” tense situations, he said.
“I offer de-escalation training, conflict management training and personal protection training,” said Katelnikov, who learned many of those skills from his work in law enforcement and security.
Given the stressful nature of crises that first responders address, it’s important that they also learn how to be in charge of their own emotions so that they can effectively and safely carry out their mission, Katelnikov said. “Working with people in crisis, can affect your emotions, and you have to de-escalate yourself.”
“There’s such a huge need in our community for this (kind of service),” he said. With COVID “relationships are getting harder. My goal is to help meet the needs. My mission is to help people.”
One of the most important skills in defusing a potentially violent situation is communication, he said.
“What I’ve learned in training and career are two different disciplines: verbal judo and nonviolent communication, which is designed for creating quality connections and relationships,” Katelnikov said. “What I’ve done is to take the two of them (verbal judo and nonviolent communication) and bring them together.”
Katelnikov said that teaching communication skills is a big part of his service. “Now in society people are barely surviving. How do you have hard conversations?” in trying times, he asks. His seminars address that question.
To underscore the importance of communication, Katelnikov says that while he served 15 Bristol Bay villages as a public safety officer, he often encountered people who were under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He found out that de-escalating was so effective that there was no need to physically subdue the disorderly person.
He also saw the effectiveness of good communication while working with behavior health patients at Providence.
“We had a young man in the hospital over 20 days, (who was) very aggressive” and had been known to damage property. I was able to de-escalate him every time he got upset,” Katelnikov said.
Growing up in Larsen Bay, Katelnikov said he always wanted to help people. He was provided good role models by his grandparents, Fred and Sophie Katelnikov, who were very much involved in the community.
Katelnikov left village life for the city of Kodiak where he attended high school through his graduation. He also lived in Nevada. He said previous employment helped, in some way, prepare him for his current career venture.
He worked in a youth corrections group home in Hines, Oregon, was a substitute teacher for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, and while working at Providence, developed a violence prevention program. Katelnikov got a lot of help from Providence chaplain, Deacon Innocent Philo, in developing strategies for his business, he said.
Katelnikov also worked for the Koniag Native Corporation as a bear-viewing guide on Kodiak Island. Besides giving him respect and admiration for the bears, this job also honed his communication skills as he interacted with tourists from all over the world.
Katelnikov resigned from Providence in January 2021 so that he could devote more time to his new business. He has been training Kodiak Area Native Association employees and caregivers and is planning a women’s self-defense seminar to be held March 26-27 at Bayside Fire Department. He has also participated in regional VPSO training.
He hopes to visit schools and is working with KANA to do a parents’ training education program and with the public library to develop a teen program.
Katelnikov works out of an upstairs office in the Tony’s Bar building. If you would like to learn more about First Responder Personal Protection contact Katelnikov at 775-772-8643 or email him at fkatelnikoff@gmail.com.
