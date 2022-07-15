Obadiah 1:13-15 (NIV) – “You should not march through the gates of my people in the day of their disaster, nor look down on them in their calamity in the day of their disaster, nor seize their wealth in the day of their disaster. You should not wait at the crossroads to cut down their fugitives, nor hand over their survivors in the day of their trouble. The day of the Lord is near for all nations. As you have done, it will be done to you; your deeds will return upon your own head.”
Calamity: “an event causing great and often sudden damage or distress.”
In the Old Testament, Obadiah is the shortest book. Obadiah means, “Servant or worshiper of the Lord.” Edom had gloated over Israel’s calamity in this book.
What led me to our opening passage of Scripture was a decision to open a different Bible from the shelf. This particular Bible is a Compact Study Bible.
In 2005, I was deployed to Texas for the Salvation Army in their Emergency Disaster Service in response to the calamity of the storm Katrina.
There were several reasons for me to purchase this study Bible. There were opportunities to participate in leading Bible studies, Sunday school, and morning devotions at the shelters as well as the corps worship centers.
The devastation throughout the southland was obvious. We were receiving individuals and families from Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Many of them came through the mud waters of New Orleans. Looking into their faces you could see how scared, brave, angry, bewildered and confused they were. Their expressions and responses were exactly what you would expect.
And yet I was so amazed at how many of those shared their story; not only did they lose their homes, furnishings, probably any type of family heirlooms, photos and keepsakes. Many had lost contact with family and loved ones as well as their pets.
The first few weeks was extremely hard on them, not knowing where or what they were going to do.
The temperature in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 100 to 108 degrees Fahrenheit with the humidity averaging 80%.
Watching the many people and how they coped with the overwhelming flood of circumstances, so much out of their control, showed the frustration, anger and general apathy.
Less than a month later, Hurricane Rita hit Louisiana and Texas.
Now I can’t say all, but it was a great blessing to see how many of the folks from the first hurricane, Katrina, reacted towards those who dealt with Rita. What a blessing to see the care-taking and encouragement the first group brought; it became healing for both groups.
Such calamity taught me quickly what I should have known — emergency, disaster and real-life calamity will bring out both the worst and the best in people.
I found several water-stained notes in this Bible left from the storms.
1: Stand to praise, kneel to pray, sit to listen.
2: It’s not what you heard. It’s not what you think. It’s what the Bible says.
3: Jeremiah 12:5 — “If you have raced with men on foot how will you contend with the horses. If you stumble in the safe country, how will you manage in thicket beyond the Jordan.”
Each of us will be or have been touched by calamity. Perhaps our experiences are different. I’m certain each are heart wrenching and heartbreaking.
Allow me to close with two Scriptures:
Luke 6:45 — “The good person out of the good treasure of their heart produces good, and the evil person out of the evil treasure produces evil, for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.”
Psalm 73:26 — “My flesh and my heart fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
