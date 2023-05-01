Garden Gate May 1 photo

Troubleshooting what goes wrong in your garden is easier than you think.

What is wrong? Our beets once grew to sizes larger than a tennis ball. Now, they are golf ball sized. And in the same bed, the broccoli refused to make flower heads. So we are left to wonder what are we doing wrong? Might you have an opinion or suggestion? — Onni and Ulla 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.