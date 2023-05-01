What is wrong? Our beets once grew to sizes larger than a tennis ball. Now, they are golf ball sized. And in the same bed, the broccoli refused to make flower heads. So we are left to wonder what are we doing wrong? Might you have an opinion or suggestion? — Onni and Ulla
Onni and Ulla, who live in Ontario, Canada, emailed this question recently following my weekly gardening newsletter. (If you'd like to be on the list, let me know). And because this problem of not knowing where to start troubleshooting is such a common topic that many gardeners struggle with, I'd like to share some tips for you today.
We’ve all dealt with a plant that looks stunted or shriveled, fails to bloom or produce fruit. We know something is wrong, but what?
Here’s what happened to me a couple years ago.
I planted broccoli seedlings in one of our raised beds. They grew really well for a few weeks and then suddenly, BOOM! They stopped. That was clue No. 1.
Clue No. 2: On sunny days, the plants wilted, even though the soil was plenty damp.
Part of me panicked. “We must find a solution, NOW!”
Another part of me said, “Slow down. There's a good lesson here.”
So I decided to create the following 15-point checklist to help gardeners stay focused and not rush into assumptions. Or miss something important.
Truth is, if a plant (indoors or outdoors) is suffering, this condition can be caused by:
Too much or not enough light
Too much or too little water
Transplant shock
Damage from herbicides
Incorrect planting depth
Stress from temperature fluctuations
Over-fertilizing with chemicals
Using unfinished (not mature) compost
Pest infestation above or in the soil
Diseases such as fungus, bacterial and viral infection
pH is too acidic or too alkaline
Soil that is nutrient-poor or too rich
Lack of organic materials to support microbes
The wrong plant for your region
Unknowns, such as a dog peeing on the plants (you get the idea)
While this checklist might seem too early in the season to be addressing such topics, I'd rather you entered the planting season prepared rather than be shocked or “sent into a tizzy,” as my mom would say, when problems knock at your garden door.
Treat this list as a pre-emptive tool as well as an excuse to engage your inner “citizen scientist.” Doing so will help you save money, stress and time. As Sun Tzu said in The Art of War, "If you know the enemy, and know yourself, you need not fear the result of 100 battles."
Plus, you’ll have a much better understanding of the world in which your plant lives. In other words, you’ll learn how to think like a plant.
In the case of my broccoli plants, I went down the checklist and found that everything — light, pH, water, light, compost — was OK until I got to the possibility of pests in the soil. So I dug up a seedling and, lo and behold, the roots were twisted together like a tight fist.
Club root. Oh, no!
Club root is a soil-borne fungus. It is a serious disease that causes roots of the cabbage family to become deformed, cracked and rotten. As a result, the plants are unable to take up water and nutrients. No wonder the poor plants wilted in the midday sun! What’s worse, the spores can live in the soil for 10 years.
I talked with fellow gardeners, did more research, took a breath, and stepped back, something we all need to do at some point.
In my 40 years of gardening, I've learned that most plant problems are associated with or in the soil. My problem began when I got a little lazy about rotating my crops. Oh sure, I moved things around from year to year, but not as cleanly as I should have. I'll cover crop rotation in a future column, but for now I vowed to be more dutiful.
Was this the end of my growing cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and kale? Not exactly. Instead of growing full heads of broccoli and stands of kale, I'll be growing cut-and-come again mixed greens.
Now gardening is an art that requires an understanding of the science of plants, soil and the environment. It’s a rewarding pastime, but it also presents challenges, including the appearance of unexpected problems. These can manifest in a variety of ways: yellowing leaves, stunted growth, uninvited pests or a sudden infestation of weeds. Regular check-ups on your garden are crucial in preventing these issues from spiraling out of control.
To diagnose and troubleshoot common garden problems effectively, and hence avoid dealing with the 15 points listed above, start by performing routine checks. These are the gardener's first line of defense against potential problems.
You'll also want to be familiar with your garden's “normal” state. To effectively diagnose a problem, you need to know what normal looks like for your plants, and in different seasons.
Once you’ve noticed an issue, the next step is to identify the cause. Then it’s time to take action. You may need to apply compost, introduce pest controls, or change the location of your plants.
OK, you’re not done yet. Monitor your plants closely to see if the treatment is working. It might take some time for your plants to recover, so be patient. If the problem persists or worsens, be ready with another tactic. As Sun Tzu would say, "Victory comes from finding opportunities in problems."
Happy May Day, Kodiak!
Marion's Kodiak garden calendar
Do you have plants to donate for the KMXT Spring Plant Sale? This fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Plant donations would include seedlings, rhubarb and raspberry clumps, currant branches, houseplants, primroses, lilies and other perennials. Any questions, call me at 907-539-5009. Thank you!
Repair and build raised beds.
Prepare supports for your peas, beans and other climbers.
Flowers to start from seed: Nasturtiums.
Vegetables: Lettuce, cress, zucchini, cucumber.
Make some garden art!
For organic gardening tips, fun recipes, and more find Marion at:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegardenerscoach/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheGardenersCoach
Do you have a gardening question? marion@gardenerscoach.com
