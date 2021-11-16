Noel Zachariah Cunanan was born at 8:56 a.m. on November 4, 2021, to Hannah and Kristoffer Cunanan. He weighed 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces and measured 20.25 inches long.
Noel’s parents are originally from Kodiak and still reside on the island. His father is a mail clerk warehouse specialist at Coast Guard base Kodiak and his mother helps at the family business, Asian Groceries LLC. Also welcoming Noel to the family are Miah, Jonah and Kristoffer Junior.
Proud grandparents are Ana Fangonilo from Pugo La Union, Philippines, and Prescilla Cunanan from Batoan, Philippines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.