Kodiak Middle School’s Gifted and Talented Program is poised to be discontinued next year because the teacher leading that effort is leaving and her position will not be replaced.
A gifted and talented program teaching position is not listed under the published Fiscal Year 2024 positions for Kodiak Island Borough School District. Parents took notice and spoke to the KIBSD Board of Education during its Monday work session.
“My child wants to attend school regularly and is thriving,” said parent Alexandra Otto during the meeting. “I was devastated to learn that KIBSD has not expressed an interest in allowing this teacher to continue to teach … and is in fact cutting this position.”
The program currently has more than 40 students in it. But there is not a teacher on contract to run the program next year. The position was identified as an option for attrition, and the teacher who previously ran the program has resigned.
“I’ve got one that’s in the program and one that’s supposed to be starting next year,” said another community member. “It has provided a great opportunity for them to socialize with other kids that follow projects that are actually interesting to them instead of fighting that battle of ‘school is boring’.”
The position works with grades 6-12. At the high school level there isn’t much participation because of the diversity of options for high school students. But for students lacking those options in middle school, the position is important to diversify their learning experience, according to Board of Education President Dave Johnson.
“This is the result of seven years of flat funding from the state,” said Johnson in an interview with KDM. “We warned the community, and we warned staff that COVID relief funds propped up the budget for a few years, [and] those funds are falling out.”
The board of education is still hoping to get an educator in the program on at least a half-time basis. But to be able to add the position back in, resignations or reductions would have to occur in other areas for the district to afford the position.
“Just as much as English Language Acquisition or Special Education students have needs, gifted and talented kids need support...,” Johnson said. “Gifted and talented students struggle because they’re not challenged and so they lose interest.”
There are a few other options for the program as well — grants or funds from other places could give the program more support. In addition, qualified teachers may be able to spend time running the program. The district is actively engaged in moving internal candidates and posting external positions to fill vacant positions.
“There’s no teacher that we’re finding easily these days,” Johnson said. “Recruiting teachers in Alaska is so difficult with the lack of support at the state level we’ve got a talented staff doing the best they can.”
The KIBSD Board of Education approved its initial fiscal year 2024 budget on March 30, and sent it to the Borough Assembly. The Assembly was notified by district staff during a meeting last Thursday.
The board increased its request from the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly by $500,000. The Borough Assembly will have 30 days to determine the amount of money it will make available for school funding once it receives the official budget document.
However, the Borough’s current budget for the school district does not include any borough funding beyond what the Assembly originally allocated.
Both budgets will have to be balanced before they receive final approval.
Meanwhile, state legislators continue to look for ways to increase the amount of funding Alaska schools receive, a figure known as base student allocation. However, any potential increase in per-student funding remains uncertain at this point.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through the next fiscal year, if necessary. But for fiscal year 2025 there will be “substantial cuts to services” if the district doesn’t receive more funding, according to Johnson, in a previous interview with KDM.
The borough’s current budget for fiscal year 2024 can be found online at the Kodiak Island Borough’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.