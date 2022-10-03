Carrots

Marion Owen photo

Carrots sweeten up in cool weather. So no need to rush the harvest. Pay attention to the weather though!

 Marion Owen

During last week’s Southeasterly blow, I dashed outside to apply more clamps to the plastic covers on the mini-hoops that protected the newly sprouted spinach seedlings. Job complete, I went on a quick slug patrol. Ten minutes later, my glasses speckled with raindrops, l hurried back to the house.

And as I did, I came face to face with the tallest (OK, I’m only 5-3), most beautiful lily I’d ever seen; brilliant yellow against darkening skies. A lily. Go figure. This was October.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.