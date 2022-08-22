When you’re out in the garden — weeding, harvesting, sowing seeds — how happy are you?
And is life going as planned, or not?
This week’s column is not about slugs, bumblebees, or how to make rhubarb jam. It’s not about how all this rain will affect one’s onion harvest (onions prefer drier conditions this late in the season).
Or that it’s almost time to plant garlic bulbs, sow spinach seeds, make compost, dig a few potatoes, dry everlasting flowers and make pickles… .
Rather, I’m going to take a 10,000-foot view of life, using gardening as a metaphor.
So back to my question, “how happy are you?” posed at the beginning.
How did you answer? If you responded with a “meh” then I’m assuming that your happiness needle points toward unhappiness.
I believe that for people who are unhappy, it’s because they are unable to change. They don’t cooperate with the voice of their soul. OK, I said it.
Thing is, if you want to be happy, then it’s up to you. If you do the work to change yourself, you will progress mentally, physically and spiritually. As you do the work, you will see that you are no longer a victim of your bad habits. You will see that you are happy and that happiness will go on increasing.
And so, as we go through life, it’s important not to ignore the obstacles in the way of our happiness. Better to meet them calmly and understandingly, and with gentleness. Strive to remove them intelligently.
In other words do not ignore the barriers in the way of your progress. Face them fearlessly and destroy them with the sword of wisdom.
Consider this: When something happens to us, we are free until we act upon it. Thus, freedom lies during that period between when something happens and our reaction to it.
To obtain freedom, we must analyze ourselves. That is, practice introspection. Not to beat ourselves up with criticism but to be as neutral and objective as possible.
No one can do this for us. We must change ourselves.
From this point onward, make up your mind every morning that you will not allow yourself to be carried away by bad habits.
Here is an exercise, a practice, that we can incorporate every day. When something happens to us that’s uncomfortable, feels bad and is not to our liking, that’s the time to hit the pause button and go within.
Here’s where gardening comes in: One of the best places to practice introspection is in the garden.
Today, see if you can go without blaming a single person or a single thing.
For example, your greenhouse is invaded by an army of aphids. What did you expect when you ignored your plants? Why aren’t you checking your plants more frequently?
Someone says something rude about the condition of your garden. Well, it’s your sensitivity that interpreted their remark this way.
The family dog digs a giant hole in the middle of your carrot bed. Maybe some obedience training is in order?
You go out to the garden and think, “There are so many weeds, I give up.”
Whatever it is, however bad it may be, see whether you can make it a whole day without casting blame on someone or something.
If you can’t make it a whole day, see if you can make it for an hour.
If not for an hour, then for 10 minutes.
Start where you need to. You can do this. No matter how many times you fall down or fail, you should never stop trying. Just keep swimming.
Even 1 minute without playing the blame game is progress in the art of living. Taking responsibility for your actions is to know freedom. It’s the path to true happiness.
I welcome your thoughts about this week’s and every week’s column.
May all your gardening efforts be fruitful. Have a great week and be sure to check out my new YouTube channel, The Gardener’s Coach, where I just posted a video about happiness using inspiring music and images.
Do you have a gardening question? Send me an email to: mygarden@alaska.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.