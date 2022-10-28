Psalm 39:1-4 (NKJV): I said, “I will watch my ways and keep my tongue from sin; I will put a muzzle on my mouth while in the presence of the wicked.” So I remained utterly silent, not even saying anything good. But my anguish increased; my heart grew hot within me. While I meditated, the fire burned; then I spoke with my tongue: “Show me, LORD, my life’s end and the number of my days; let me know how fleeting my life is.”
Did you know the ancient languages read from right to left instead of like our modern English, which reads from left to right?
I pose the question based on a quote that keeps resurfacing from the back burner of my mind.
“In regards to Biblical understanding and interpretation — context, context, context.”
One of my neighbors gave me a magazine that was focused on the Dead Sea Scrolls. Point being: Key things for me were the left/right thing plus no use of grammar structure, such as paragraphs or punctuation. Which in my understanding are keys to understanding written communication and expression.
I find it fascinating how the translators were able to take the old manuscripts and present them in our modern Bibles.
One of the first pieces of advice I got in regards to reading Scripture was, “Ask the Holy Spirit for wisdom and understanding for the reading of Scripture, leave me not to my own understanding.”
One of those back-burner Scriptures for me is Psalm 90:12 — “So teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
The study of Scripture isn’t like studying a college course but seeking the mind and ways of the Creator (well for me it is). Ha-ha-ha
I remember when I asked, “What does ‘Bible’ mean?” The humorous answer was: “Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.”
Naturally there are many college-type Biblical study courses. It’s been my experience that there’s some basic questions for checking one’s motivation before taking such courses.
What does Biblical context mean?
What does reading the Bible in context mean?
What does it mean to quote the Bible out of context?
Naturally, when someone begins coming to church they’re encouraged to come to mid-week Bible study and Sunday school, and they often ask something like, “Why is it important to study the Bible, and why the emphasis on context?”
If you’re like me, my mind floods with Scripture verses to answer their question.
I learned that knowing Scripture and being able to quote them is not enough. It’s building the relationship, sharing what the Scriptures mean to us. What God has done for us. How building our relationship with our Creator through reading and studying the Bible is a truth revealed not only for how God works with us but how our Creator works with the created throughout the ages.
I’m convinced of the reasons for Hebrews 10:25, “And let us not neglect meeting together, as some have made a habit, but let us encourage one another, and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
There’s so much to say and share — far too much for one simple article.
Allow me to close with a small portion of Psalm 40:1-3: “I waited patiently for the Lord; He turned to me and heard my cry. He lifted me out of the mud and mire; He set my feet on a rock and gave me a firm place to stand. He put a new song in my mouth, a hymn of praise to our God. Many will see and fear and put their trust in the Lord.”
May each of us be blessed today and the days ahead.
